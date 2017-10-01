Armed men assault WB hospital staff, hold doctor at gunpoint to treat friend

A complaint has been lodged by the hospital against the assailants and police are investigating the matter.

Hooghly (West Bengal): A group of armed men on Sunday morning stormed a privately run nursing home in West Bengal and demanded treatment for one of their friends.

Gang created ruckus at the hospital and even assaulted hospital staffers in Paramount Nursing Home in Sreerampore, Hooghly district.

The men involved in the assault were captured in the CCTV footage installed in the nursing home.

#WATCH West Bengal-Men demanding immediate treatment for their friend, create ruckus inside a nursing home in Hooghly district's Sreerampore pic.twitter.com/p021BjnXD7 — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2017

The doctor alleged that he was forced at gunpoint to treat their friend in CCU who got injured in a road accident.

The men along with the injured person left the hospital after the primary treatment.

A complaint has been lodged by the hospital against the assailants and police are investigating the matter.