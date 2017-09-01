The Asian Age | News

Friday, Sep 01, 2017

Will hear BJP leader's plea against quashing of charges in Bofors case, says SC

PTI
Published : Sep 1, 2017, 1:07 pm IST
Updated : Sep 1, 2017, 1:07 pm IST

The SC said it would list the appeal for hearing in the week commencing from 30 October, 2017.

BJP leader, in his personal capacity, filed the appeal that was admitted by the apex court on 18 October 2005. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: In a fresh turn of events, the Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear an appeal filed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ajay Kumar Agarwal, challenging a 2005 Delhi High Court order quashing charges against Europe-based industrialists —the Hinduja brothers — in the politically sensitive Bofors payoff scam case.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud said that it would list the appeal for hearing in the week commencing from 30 October this year. The order came on an interim application filed by Agarwal seeking early hearing and adjudication of the appeal filed against the Delhi High Court order in the Rs 64 crore scam case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which investigated the scam case, had not filed any appeal in the top court against the quashing of charges against certain accused within the stipulated 90-day period. Agarwal, in his personal capacity, filed the appeal that was admitted by the apex court on 18 October 2005.

The Rs1,437 crore deal between India and the Swedish arms manufacturer AB Bofors for the supply of 400 155mm Howitzer guns for the Indian Army was sealed on 24 March 1986. The Swedish Radio had on 16 April 1987 claimed that the company had paid bribes to top Indian politicians and defence personnel.

The CBI had on 22 January 1990 registered the FIR for the alleged offence of criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery under the Indian Penal Code and other sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act against Martin Ardbo, the then president of AB Bofors, alleged middleman Win Chadda and the Hinduja brothers.

The CBI had alleged that certain public servants and private persons in India and abroad had entered into a criminal conspiracy between 1982 and 1987 in pursuance of which the offences of bribery, corruption, cheating and forgery were committed.

The first charge sheet in the case was filed on 22 October 1999, against Chadda, Ottavio Quattrocchi, then defence secretary S K Bhatnagar, Ardbo and the Bofors company. A supplementary charge sheet against the Hinduja brothers was filed on 9 October 2000.

A special CBI court in Delhi had on 4 March 2011 discharged Quattrocchi from the case saying the country cannot afford to spend hard-earned money on his extradition which has already cost Rs 250 crore.

