J'khand: Minor raped by 5, including 2 cops, act filmed; CID probe ordered

The direction for CID probe came during 'Sidhi Baat' programme of CM when girl complained to him that she was raped.

Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Tuesday ordered a CID probe into the allegations by a minor girl that she was raped by some persons, including two police officers, and then blackmailed by them, an official release said in Ranchi.

The direction for the CID probe came during the 'Sidhi Baat' programme of the chief minister when the girl, a resident of Jamshedpur, complained to him that she was raped by the accused who also made a video to blackmail her.

She accused three people along with MGM police station in-charge and a deputy superintendent of police rank officer of rape, the release said.

Jamshedpur Superintendent of Police Anoop Birtharay said in the release that three persons were arrested and sent to judicial custody while a probe is on into the alleged involvement of the two police officers into the crime.

Following this, the chief minister assured the girl of justice and ordered the CID probe, it said.

