The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, May 01, 2017 | Last Update : 06:25 PM IST

India, Crime

Suspected militants kill 7 in J&K's Anantnag in armed bank robbery

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : May 1, 2017, 6:18 pm IST
Updated : May 1, 2017, 6:13 pm IST

The officials alleged that the gunmen opened indiscriminate fire, resulting into death of four police guards and two bank employees.

Security personnel patrol streets in Kashmir. (Photo: File)
 Security personnel patrol streets in Kashmir. (Photo: File)

Srinagar: Five Jammu and Kashmir policemen and two bank employees were killed when gunmen attacked a cash van in southern Kulgam district on Monday afternoon.

The attackers fled with service rifles of the slain cops, sources said. The authorities have blamed separatist militants for the attack.

The officials in Srinagar said that the cash van of Jammu and Kashmir Bank was intercepted by the gunmen outside Kulgam's Pombai village. The van was heading towards Kulgam town after unloading cash at the bank's Nehama branch.

The officials alleged that the gunmen opened indiscriminate fire, resulting into death of four police guards and two bank employees. Another policeman was injured in the firing. A report from Kulgam said that he too succumbed to injuries in hospital.

The security reinforcements have launched a massive manhunt for them.

Though the suspected militants have looted cash from different branches of mainly Jammu and Kashmir bank in the Valley on several occasions in the past, it is for the first time that the bank employees or the policemen escorting them in a cash van have been targeted.

Tags: kashmir unrest, armed robbery, bank robbery
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

MOST POPULAR

1

New features grace WhatsApp Beta

2

Schools requested to establish seed banks: Directorate of Education

3

Your keyless car can be hacked for as low as $20

4

I'm fine with people pigeonholing me for humour: Arjun on spoof video going viral

5

Facebook accused to targeting 'insecure' kids

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham