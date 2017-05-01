Suspected militants kill 7 in J&K's Anantnag in armed bank robbery

The officials alleged that the gunmen opened indiscriminate fire, resulting into death of four police guards and two bank employees.

Srinagar: Five Jammu and Kashmir policemen and two bank employees were killed when gunmen attacked a cash van in southern Kulgam district on Monday afternoon.

The attackers fled with service rifles of the slain cops, sources said. The authorities have blamed separatist militants for the attack.

The officials in Srinagar said that the cash van of Jammu and Kashmir Bank was intercepted by the gunmen outside Kulgam's Pombai village. The van was heading towards Kulgam town after unloading cash at the bank's Nehama branch.

The officials alleged that the gunmen opened indiscriminate fire, resulting into death of four police guards and two bank employees. Another policeman was injured in the firing. A report from Kulgam said that he too succumbed to injuries in hospital.

The security reinforcements have launched a massive manhunt for them.

Though the suspected militants have looted cash from different branches of mainly Jammu and Kashmir bank in the Valley on several occasions in the past, it is for the first time that the bank employees or the policemen escorting them in a cash van have been targeted.