Bengaluru: Ola terminates driver who was booked for molesting woman passenger

Bengaluru: The Ola cab service on Monday issued a statement that the driver, who was accused of molestation, by a woman, was terminated from the Ola platform as soon as the complaint from the customer was received.

"We have terminated the driver partner from the Ola platform as soon as we received a complaint from the customer. Safety of users is of utmost importance to us and we have zero-tolerance towards any such behaviour. We have assured the customer of full support in further investigation of the issue," Ola said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, a case was registered against the Ola cab driver on the complaint of a woman from Bengaluru, who said she managed to get out of the car as soon as she was molested, but the accused kept following her, even after she threatened to inform the police.

The woman passenger was allegedly molested when she was going back to her home in Begur from her office in Koramangala at night.

"He was looking back as he was reversing the car and before I realised, his hands were on my chest. He grabbed me. I screamed and told him to stop the car, but he kept driving," the woman had said in her complaint.

Ola officials said the driver's background check did not produce anything objectionable.