

India, Crime

Two women boxers attacked with acid in UP's Meerut, one arrested

ANI
Published : Mar 1, 2018, 11:57 am IST
The victims were attacked by trio on bike when they were heading towards a stadium for boxing practice.

The victims were rushed immediately to a nursing home in the vicinity for treatment, following which the police arrived at the spot. (Photo: ANI)
Meerut: Two men and one woman allegedly threw acid on two female boxers at Lal Kurti area in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh over an age-old verbal feud.

The incident came to light when the victims, who were on their way to practice at a stadium in the area, lodged a complaint against the trio.

The victims were reportedly proceeding towards Kailash Prakash Stadium in Meerut on Wednesday morning for their boxing practice when the trio on the bike halted in front of them. Thereafter, the girl threw acid on the victims, who suffered injuries on their hand and back.

The victims were rushed immediately to a nursing home in the vicinity for treatment, following which the police arrived at the spot.

"Upon speaking to the victim, we understood that an earlier quarrel between the victims and the accused is what provoked the acid attack. The girl accused in this case has been arrested," said Meerut City Superintendent of Police (SP) Mansingh Chauhan.

Further investigation is underway.

Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Meerut

