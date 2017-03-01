The Asian Age | News

Haryana: 4-yr-old girl flogged by teacher, found bleeding from eye

PTI
Published : Mar 1, 2017, 4:44 pm IST
Updated : Mar 1, 2017, 4:45 pm IST

However, the school authorities refuted the allegation, saying that she got hurt as she fell down while playing.

 (Photo: Representational Image)

Jagadhri (Haryana): A four-year-old girl was on Wednesday allegedly flogged by a teacher at a private school in Jagadhri following which her parents rushed to the premises and raised a hue and cry over the matter.

Sweety, a nursery student, was found to be bleeding from a gash near the eye and her brother, a student of the same school, informed his parents. They then rushed to the school along with other people, police said.

The parents alleged that she got injured as the teacher flogged her with a stick. They filed a complaint with police following which an investigation has been started, they said.

The school authorities said sticks are not allowed on the premises.

