The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Feb 01, 2017 | Last Update : 09:17 AM IST

India, Crime

3 killed in explosion near Cong candidate's road show in Bathinda

PTI
Published : Feb 1, 2017, 8:47 am IST
Updated : Feb 1, 2017, 8:48 am IST

The blast occurred shortly after the road show of Harminder Singh Jassi, who is contesting from Maur assembly seat.

It is not known what led to the incident (Photo: Twitter)
 It is not known what led to the incident (Photo: Twitter)

Bathinda: Three persons were killed and 15injured in an explosion in a car near the venue of the road show of a Congress candidate at Maur Mandi here.

"Three persons, two adults and a boy, were killed in a blast in a Maruti car. Their identity has not been ascertained yet," Bathinda Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori said.

It is not known what led to the incident. The car has been badly damaged, he said.

The blast occurred shortly after the road show of Harminder Singh Jassi, who is contesting from Maur assembly seat, police said.

Jassi is a relative of Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

The area has been cordoned off and senior officials of district administration and police are on the spot to take stock of the situation.

Tags: punjab polls, harminder singh jassi, explosion, road show

MOST POPULAR

1

Saudi Prince buys seats on passenger jet to transport falcons

2

Indian-origin woman in UK sells home built in 18th century for 2 pounds

3

Quantico: Priyanka Chopra hints at romance with Blair Underwood

4

Vivo V5 Plus review: Get clicked in a new light

5

How a waiter helped Sachin Tendulkar improve his bat swing

more

Editors' Picks

SP leader Shivpal Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

Amid conflict with Akhilesh, Shivpal Yadav to form new party after UP polls

Mohammed Bello Abubakar, an Islamic cleric in Nigeria’s Bida state, married around 130 women and divorced 10 of them. (Photo: YouTube)

Nigeria: 93-yr-old Muslim cleric with 130 wives, 203 kids dies

Sachin Tendulkar is the first and only batsman to score 100 international centuries. (Photo: PTI)

How a waiter helped Sachin Tendulkar improve his bat swing

Obama has now planned to start Obama.org, a website which he and his wife Michelle will be coordinating their work together.

Barack Obama heads back to his original Twitter, starts Obama.org

WhatsApp is of the most popular messaging platforms for sharing information. Random news is known for spreading rumours and scams.

How to trick a WhatsApp scam message, refrain from spreading it

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Shah Rukh Khan arranged a special event to celebrate the success of his recent film 'Raees' on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Nawaz, Sunny shake a leg at Raees-themed success event

The team of 'Kaabil', who have expressed their delight at the collections of the film, were seen having a gala time on Kapil Sharma's comedy show on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik, Yami and Kaabil team at their entertaining best on Kapil's show

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut and other stars attended the International Customs Day event on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

International Customs Day: Bollywood stars come out in style for event

Several celebrities were seen arriving at a bash thrown by Salman Khan for his 'Tubelight' co-star Matin Rey Tangu late Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman Khan welcomes new Tubelight co-star Matin with bash

Shahid Kapoor was present on the first day of the shoot of his brother Ishaan Khatter's debut film on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid lends full support to brother as he faces the camera the first time

Sussanne Khan was snapped by shutterbugs as she watched her ex husband Hrithik Roshan's film 'Kaabil' on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sussanne Khan watches ex-husband Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham