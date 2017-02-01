3 killed in explosion near Cong candidate's road show in Bathinda

The blast occurred shortly after the road show of Harminder Singh Jassi, who is contesting from Maur assembly seat.

It is not known what led to the incident (Photo: Twitter)

Bathinda: Three persons were killed and 15injured in an explosion in a car near the venue of the road show of a Congress candidate at Maur Mandi here.

"Three persons, two adults and a boy, were killed in a blast in a Maruti car. Their identity has not been ascertained yet," Bathinda Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori said.

It is not known what led to the incident. The car has been badly damaged, he said.

The blast occurred shortly after the road show of Harminder Singh Jassi, who is contesting from Maur assembly seat, police said.

Jassi is a relative of Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

The area has been cordoned off and senior officials of district administration and police are on the spot to take stock of the situation.