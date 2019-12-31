Tuesday, Dec 31, 2019 | Last Update : 12:26 PM IST

India, All India

Will plan strategy, says General Bipin Rawat on new role as first CDS

ANI
Published : Dec 31, 2019, 11:45 am IST
Updated : Dec 31, 2019, 11:45 am IST

General Rawat expressed confidence that General Ashok Narawane, who will be stepping in his shoes, will take Army to new heights.

During General Rawat's tenure as the Army chief, artillery gun systems M777 American Ultra Light Howitzers and K-9 Vajra, and Sig Sauer assault rifles were inducted in the force. (Photo: ANI)
 During General Rawat's tenure as the Army chief, artillery gun systems M777 American Ultra Light Howitzers and K-9 Vajra, and Sig Sauer assault rifles were inducted in the force. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: The Indian Army is better prepared to take on the challenges at Pakistan and China borders, said India's first Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS) Bipin Rawat before demitting office of the Army chief on Tuesday.

Answering a question by ANI whether the Army became better equipped to tackle challenges on the Pakistan and China borders under his three years tenure, he said: "Yes, they are better prepared."

General Rawat said that he is focused on restructuring and modernising the Army.

"My focus was on army restructuring, weapon system modernisation, and non-contact warfare," he told reporters here.

During General Rawat's tenure as the Army chief, artillery gun systems M777 American Ultra Light Howitzers and K-9 Vajra, and Sig Sauer assault rifles were inducted in the force.

Speaking to reporters after paying tribute to martyrs at the National War Memorial, General Rawat expressed gratitude to soldiers and complimented "defence civilians and their families" for their support.

"As I demit the office of the chief of Army staff, I wish to convey my gratitude and compliment our soldiers, the ranks and files of Indian Army who have stood steadfast under challenging circumstances and performed duty in keeping traditions of armed forces," he said.

He said: "I thank defence civilians, their families, veterans and their families who have supported us, and me in particular, in helping me perform my duties in an honourable manner."

He also extended New Year wishes to the soldiers and their families.

General Rawat expressed confidence that General Ashok Narawane, who will be stepping in his shoes, will take the Indian Army to new heights.

"I also wish to convey my best wishes to General Ashok Narawane who will be assuming office as 28th chief of Army staff. We are confident that he will, through his competence and professionalism, take this army to even new heights," he said and complimented Narawane's wife who will be taking charge as the mantle of president of army wife’s welfare association.

"The army will continue to achieve greater heights under their leadership," he added.

General Rawat took over as Army chief on December 31, 2016, after superseding two officers senior to him.

General Rawat will take charge as the first Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS), a post created to make it the main point of contact for the government for dealing with defence forces' issues.

Tags: bipin rawat, chief of defence staff, indian army, narendra modi, ajit doval
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

'Started on wrong foot': Cong questions General Rawat's role as CDS

Not so innocent people have also died in violent CAA protests: Ram Madhav

The Congress alleged that drugs were

'No one forced to go there': Goa minister as 3 die at Sunburn festival

Chief Minister Gehlot has repeatedly targeted RSS and BJP leaders over the CAA and other issues and has declared that the CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) will not be implemented in the state. (Photo: File)

Gehlot suffering from depression, short-term memory loss: Rajasthan BJP chief

MOST POPULAR

1

'Check out this hashtag...': PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of CAA

2

No previous govt thought about people living in Delhi's unauthorised colonies: Amit Shah

3

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

4

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

5

To combat air pollution, ‘Oxygen Parlour’ opened at Nashik railway station

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham