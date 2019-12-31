Top cop must face action if video authentic, says Naqvi

Singh however said that he remarked about the people shouting slogans in support of Pakistan during the protest.

New Delhi: Union minority affairs minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Monday reiterated his stand on the utterances of Meerut SP City Akhilesh Narayan Singh that if a video is true, appropriate action should be taken. A video surfaced showing a top police officer in Meerut saying that the protesters can “go to Pakistan”, drawing sharp criticism from various quarters. The police officer in the video made these remarks on Decem-ber 20 at Lisari Gate.

Mr Naqvi said, “At any level, peace should be the priority and not provocation. There should be no misinformation campaign on the Citizenship Ame-ndment Act and no provo-cative activity should take place.” He said that Muslims are not living in India out of compulsion but out of commitment. Their social, economic, religious and constitutional rights are absolutely safe and secure, he said.

Mr Singh however said that he remarked about the people shouting slogans in support of Pakistan during the protest. “I advised them to go to the place in support of which they were raising slogans,” he said. Interestingly, Mr Singh did not provide any conclusive evidence about who was shouting the pro-Pakistan slogans and there was no video released prior to his utterances.

In the last couple of days, the BJP has been struggling to highlight that the CAA is not against any religion and that minorities including Muslims have nothing to fear from this law. The BJP has been accusing the Opposition parties and some vested interests for fanning trouble under the garb of protests across the country. The BJP is also going to start a mass contact programme to clear the air over the CAA.