Tuesday, Dec 31, 2019 | Last Update : 02:49 PM IST

India, All India

Rahul Gandhi holds meeting with Maharashtra Cong leaders

ANI
Published : Dec 31, 2019, 12:29 pm IST
Updated : Dec 31, 2019, 12:29 pm IST

Congress general secretary for Uttar Pradesh East, Priyanka Gandhi also visited Rahul at his residence.

Following a meeting with Rahul, Congress leaders from Maharashtra are expected to pay a courtesy visit to party interim president Sonia Gandhi. (Photo: ANI)
 Following a meeting with Rahul, Congress leaders from Maharashtra are expected to pay a courtesy visit to party interim president Sonia Gandhi. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: A meeting between Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and party ministers in Maharashtra government was held at the New Delhi residence of Congress leader on Tuesday.

Senior party leaders including Mallikarjun Kharge and KC Venugopal also attended the meeting. Congress general secretary for Uttar Pradesh East, Priyanka Gandhi also visited Rahul at his residence, later in the day.

Following a meeting with Rahul, Congress leaders from Maharashtra are expected to pay a courtesy visit to party interim president Sonia Gandhi.

The meetings come a day after a total of 36 leaders from Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress, including Ajit Pawar and Aaditya Thackeray, on Monday took oath as ministers in the Maharashtra government.

Congress leaders Ashok Chavan, Dilip Walse-Patil, Dhananjay Munde, Sunil Chhatrapal Kedar and KC Padavi sworn-in as ministers the Maharashtra Cabinet. However, they are yet to be assigned portfolios.

On November 28, Uddhav Thackeray took oath as Chief Minister bringing an end to weeks of political instability in the state's politics after Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress stitched a post-poll coalition as Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Six other ministers -- two each from NCP, Congress, and Shiv Sena took the oath of office.

Tags: mallikarjun kharge, kc venugopal, rahul gandhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Raut, who is the executive editor of Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana', told PTI that they had to accommodate allies who supported the Thackeray-led party after the state Assembly poll results were announced on October 24. (Photo: File)

Had limited choice, says Sanjay Raut on no ministries to some Sena seniors

Gen Naravane, who was serving as vice chief of the Army, succeeds Gen Bipin Rawat, appointed the country's first Chief of Defence Staff, a post created to bring in operational convergence among the three services. (Photo: ANI)

General Manoj Mukund Naravane takes charge as new Army chief

These people had travelled from Sindh Province, Pakistan to Kota in the year 2000 and were given citizenship by Kota Collector Om Prakash Kasera on December 30, this year. (Photo: ANI)

8 people from Pakistan get Indian citizenship

'Started on wrong foot': Cong questions General Rawat's role as CDS

MOST POPULAR

1

'Check out this hashtag...': PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of CAA

2

No previous govt thought about people living in Delhi's unauthorised colonies: Amit Shah

3

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

4

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

5

To combat air pollution, ‘Oxygen Parlour’ opened at Nashik railway station

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham