Opposing mega events hinders development, says Sarbananda Sonowal

Sonowal reiterated that such events help in the development of the state so any opposition to them would be highly counter-productive.

Guwahati: A day after All Assam Students Union (Aasu)’s intimidating remark that they are keeping a close watch on two mega-events — T20 and Khelo India, Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday said that he sought the cooperation of all agitating groups in holding the T20 match in Guwahati between India and Sri Lanka on January 5.

In an obvious reference to remarks of the student leaders, Mr Sonowal reiterated that such events help in the development of the state so any opposition to them would be highly counter-productive.

Earlier, Mr Sonowal while addressing a peace rally said that the protesters now need to tell the people of the state the reasons for their “sudden dislike” for the BJP-led government in the state.

He also asked why BJP leaders, from the panchayat to Union ministry level, were being made the target of attacks.

Mr Sonowal said, “Since we formed the government in 2016, we have been working tirelessly, committed to the development of Assam and for the protection of its indigenous people. But, all of a sudden what did we do that our panchayat members, MLAs and Union ministers have been made targets? The protesters have to answer this before the people of Assam.”

Mr Sonowal asserted, “I have not committed any mistake. None of my ministers have also made any mistakes. Then why this hardened stand against us. The people of Assam need to know the answer.”

He said, “My government has been maintaining transparency in governance all along, but I am surprised why the government is being disliked now.”

“We have enough evidence that conspirators are at work. These conspirators are no one else but Congress and several organisations having leanings towards Left ideologies. We need justice now,” Mr Sonowal said.

In an obvious response to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s statement on Saturday that Congress would not allow BJP and RSS to destroy history, culture and language of indigenous people of Assam, Mr Sonowal said, “BJP since its birth has never worked against the indigenous Assamese people. From Vajpayee to Modi, BJP has always been working to safeguard the indigenous people of Assam.”

The BJP leaders who are now organising peace-rally every day to counter anti-CAA campaign also refuted the charges of their opponent that BJP was hiring people to its peace and progress rallies.