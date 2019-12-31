Tuesday, Dec 31, 2019 | Last Update : 04:52 AM IST

India, All India

Aaditya Thackeray’s induction divides observers

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 31, 2019, 3:06 am IST
Updated : Dec 31, 2019, 3:06 am IST

The 29-year-old won the October 21 Assembly polls with a thumping majority from Mumbai’s Worli constituency.

NCP leader Ajit Pawar being greeted by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray during the swearing-in ceremony for Maharashtra Cabinet expansion at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)
 NCP leader Ajit Pawar being greeted by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray during the swearing-in ceremony for Maharashtra Cabinet expansion at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: One of the prominent names in the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government was his son Aaditya’s, who was inducted into the state ministry as a Cabinet minister in his very first term as an MLA. The move proves the fact that the Thackeray scion is expected to play an important and active role in the government.

Political circles are divided over the Shiv Sena’s decision to induct Aaditya into the state Cabinet. While some said the move was made too early, some were of the opinion that it would give him enough time for him to understand people’s problems and the nitty-gritty of government proceedings.

“Aaditya has a sharp mind and his grasping power is great. He has a clear vision about his development plans and he wants to implement them properly. So, it was a correct decision to give him a chance in the state Cabinet,” said a Sena leader.

The 29-year-old won the October 21 Assembly polls with a thumping majority from Mumbai’s Worli constituency. A pass out of the Bombay Scottish School in suburban Mahim, Aaditya is a graduate in English Literature from St Xavier’s College in south Mumbai and has a law degree from KC College.

The Maharashtra government’s decision to ban single-use plastic is partly credited to his campaign against the widespread use of the material. He also proposed the revival of Mumbai’s nightlife by allowing malls and restaurants to be open all night.

His first book of poems, ‘My Thoughts in Black and White’ was released in 2007 by Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan.

The Yuva Sena leader is now likely to make his party, which was rooted in the ‘sons of the soil’ agenda and later embraced the Hindutva ideology, more inclusive and broad-based.

In the run-up to the Assembly election, Aaditya also conducted several roadshows, foot marches and raised issues such as the felling of trees in Aarey Colony and said he wants to make the constituency a ‘model of development.’

He also reached out to non-Marathi voters in the constituency to romp home to a big win.

Tags: aaditya thackeray, maharashtra vikas aghadi
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From India

Priyanka Gandhi (Photo: ANI)

Priyanka hits out at Yogi raj: ‘No place for revenge’

Communities that earlier complemented each other’s existence are now growing distant to one another.

Radio most accessible medium for rural population

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray greets Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari during the swearing-in ceremony for state Cabinet expansion at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

Uddhav Thackeray inducts son, 35 others in ministry

The mangled remains of a car after it fell into a canal in Greater Noida on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

Fogged-out Delhi sees coldest day in 119 years

MOST POPULAR

1

'Check out this hashtag...': PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of CAA

2

No previous govt thought about people living in Delhi's unauthorised colonies: Amit Shah

3

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

4

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

5

To combat air pollution, ‘Oxygen Parlour’ opened at Nashik railway station

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham