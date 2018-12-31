The Asian Age | News

Monday, Dec 31, 2018 | Last Update : 07:33 AM IST

India, All India

Will probe Modi if voted to power in 2019, says Congress

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 31, 2018, 5:14 am IST
Updated : Dec 31, 2018, 6:32 am IST

Surjewala alleged that the government was pressuring Michel to make false claims against the Gandhis.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: File)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday said that it was fully committed to probing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government's "collusion" with AgustaWestland if it comes to power in 2019 even as it termed the Enforcement Directorate as an embarrassing disaster under the present dispensation.

The Party claimed that after the BJP came to power at the Centre, the Defence Ministry lifted the ban on AgustaWestland which had been imposed during UPA reign and allowed it to bid for 100 naval utility helicopters.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said: "The ED may save the Modi government today, but when it is voted out of power in 2019, we are committed to fully investigate PM Modi and his government's collusion with AgustaWestland".

"Under Modi, the ED has become an embarrassing disaster".

On Friday, ED, which was investigating the AgustaWestland case, told a court that accused middleman Christian Michel has made a reference to "Mrs Gandhi".

Mr Surjewala alleged that the government was pressuring Michel to make false claims against the Gandhis. He dared it to place in the public domain any such evidence it has against the Congress leadership and accused the government of trying to hide its own "collusion" in AgustaWestland case.

"They are using Christian Michel as a sounding board to defend its own wrong doings and misdeeds,” he added.

Panicking and running scared, PM Modi and his government are now raking up controversies to hide its own government's connivance," he said adding it is now clear that the 'chowkidaar is daagdaar' (the watchman is tainted).

Tags: narendra modi, agustawestland case, christian michel
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

