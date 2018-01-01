The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jan 01, 2018 | Last Update : 05:51 AM IST

India, All India

Muslim bodies to move SC if Rajya Sabha passes triple talaq bill

PTI
Published : Dec 31, 2017, 9:28 pm IST
Updated : Dec 31, 2017, 9:30 pm IST

The Lok Sabha had last week passed the bill that makes triple talaq punishable.

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader in the Lok Sabha PK Kunjalikutty alleged there were many 'lacunae' and 'contradictions' in the bill passed by the Lower House last week. (Photo: Representational/PTI)
 Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader in the Lok Sabha PK Kunjalikutty alleged there were many 'lacunae' and 'contradictions' in the bill passed by the Lower House last week. (Photo: Representational/PTI)

Kochi: Alleging "illegality" in the provisions of the bill that criminalises instant triple talaq, an IUML leader on Sunday said Muslim bodies would challenge it in the Supreme Court if the Rajya Sabha also passes it.

The Lok Sabha had last week passed the bill that makes triple talaq punishable by up to three years imprisonment for the husband.

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader in the Lok Sabha PK Kunjalikutty alleged there were many "lacunae" and "contradictions" in the bill passed by the Lower House last week.

IUML national general secretary said various Muslim bodies in the country would move the Supreme Court if the bill was also passed by the Rajya Sabha.

"We will challenge it in the Supreme Court. We will move the apex court if the Rajya Sabha also passes the bill. The IUML will be a party to it," Kunhalikutty said.

Hitting out at the BJP government, he alleged the ruling party's move to "criminalize a family problem is completely politically motivated".

"It is a bid (by the Centre) to interfere in the personal law," the IUML leader said.

Alleging there were lacunae in the bill, he said it does not answer many fundamental questions, including protection of the wife and children if the husband goes to jail for uttering "talaq" three times.

He also claimed that the practise of triple talaq does not exist in the country.

The Lok Sabha had passed the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill last week by a voice vote after rejecting a string of amendments moved by opposition members.

The bill will now be sent to the Rajya Sabha for passage before it is forwarded to the President for signing it into law.

Given the Congress's stated support, the bill is likely to be passed by the Rajya Sabha, where the government lacks a majority.

The Supreme Court had outlawed instant triple talaq in August and asked the government to frame a law within six months.

Ending the controversial divorce practice was one of the ruling BJP's electoral promises.

Members from RJD, AIMIM, BJD, AIADMK and All India Muslim League had opposed the bill, saying it was arbitrary in nature and a faulty proposal.

ET Mohammed Basheer of the IUML and Asaduddin Owaisi of the AIMIM had alleged that through the bill the government was trying to bring in a Uniform Civil Code.

Tags: triple talaq bill, muslim bodies to move sc against triple talaq bill, lok sabha passes triple talaq bill, iuml
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)

MOST POPULAR

1

ICC Test rankings: Virat Kohli finishes 2nd, Alastair Cook climbs to 8th spot

2

Hema Malini gets flak on Twitter for calling population the cause of Kamala Mills fire

3

Surgery helps boy born with cyst covering his nose celebrate first birthday with a smile

4

Will 2018 bring the age of disruption?

5

Groom takes Kochi Metro to avoid delay

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif are gearing up for New Year by vacationing abroad with their family members. (Photo: Instagram)

Vacation time: Katrina, Priyanka have fun time with their close ones

Alia Bhatt and Jacqueline Fernandez are in Bali with their set of close ones for a holiday before New Year's Eve. (Photo: Instagram)

Bali diaries: Jacqueline and Alia are vacationing in style before New Year's Eve

Salman Khan and the people who he is close to were snapped as they stepped out for a drive in Panvel, Navi Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman's 52nd birthday: Superstar and close friends step out for a drive

The official annoucement of the Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer 'Thackeray' took place in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Big B lends support to Nawazuddin starrer Bal Thackeray biopic by launching teaser

The Kapoor and Pataudi family celebrated the first birthday of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan in grand style. (Photo: Instagram)

Saif and Kareena's little one Taimur has close ones around as he celebrates 1st birthday

Trailers of Rani Mukerji’s comeback film ‘Hichki’ and Neeraj Pandey’s ‘Aiyaary’ were launched by the cast in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rani makes rare appearance for Hichki, Sidharth, Manoj, others present Aiyaary

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham