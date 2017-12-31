The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jan 01, 2018 | Last Update : 05:51 AM IST

India, All India

After Amit Shah reached out, Gujarat Dy CM gets finance ministry portfolio

ANI
Published : Dec 31, 2017, 6:50 pm IST
Updated : Dec 31, 2017, 6:59 pm IST

In the previous government, Nitin Patel handled portfolios like finance and urban development.

The deputy chief minister was reportedly said to be miffed after finance, urban development and petroleum portfolios were taken from him. (Photo: PTI)
 The deputy chief minister was reportedly said to be miffed after finance, urban development and petroleum portfolios were taken from him. (Photo: PTI)

Gandhinagar: Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, who was earlier reportedly upset over the allocation of portfolios in the newly-inducted state Cabinet, was given the finance ministry portfolio on Sunday.

In the previous government, Nitin Patel handled portfolios like finance and urban development, but in the current Cabinet, he was allotted charge of departments like road and building and health.

Earlier on Sunday, Patel announced he would take charge of the ministries allotted to him, putting an end to rumours that spoke of a growing divide in the Gujarat Cabinet, headed by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

Speaking at a press conference here, Patel said, "I will go to the Secretariat and take charge of the ministries today. I have been assured that I will be given suitable departments. I also talked to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief Amit Shah over the phone and I thank him for the assurance."

Read: 'Sulking' Guj Dy CM to take charge after Amit Shah promises fitting portfolio

The deputy chief minister was reportedly said to be miffed after finance, urban development and petroleum portfolios were taken from him. The cracks in the new government were visible when Nitin Patel did not assume office in the Sachivalaya in Gandhinagar on Friday even as many ministers took charge.

Following this, Patidar leader Hardik Patel on Saturday said the deputy chief minister should join the Congress party, if he can manage to bring along 10 BJP MLAs.

Tags: nitin patel, nitin patel upset over portfolios, nitin patel gets finance ministry portfolio, gujarat government
Location: India, Gujarat, Gandhinagar

MOST POPULAR

1

ICC Test rankings: Virat Kohli finishes 2nd, Alastair Cook climbs to 8th spot

2

Hema Malini gets flak on Twitter for calling population the cause of Kamala Mills fire

3

Surgery helps boy born with cyst covering his nose celebrate first birthday with a smile

4

Will 2018 bring the age of disruption?

5

Groom takes Kochi Metro to avoid delay

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham