PM Modi's speech live on big screens in hotels

THE ASIAN AGE | MAHESH AVADHUTA
Published : Dec 31, 2016, 9:31 am IST
Updated : Dec 31, 2016, 9:31 am IST

'All eyes are on the PM. What’s in store for the people will be known in the next few hours.'

Hyderabad: Celebrations to ring in New Year will be having a different, high voltage flavour this season. With everyone’s attention focused on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation on Thursday evening, event organisers as well as restaurants and hotels are making special arrangements to ensure the denizens get a chance to group together and watch this on wide screens.

From beaming live visuals on big screens to announcements by show anchors highlighting key points from Modi’s speech, interaction and feedback from the audience and families, to free Wi-fi facilities for customers to watch news channels and check news updates etc, organisers have lined up a slew of special facilities.

Vishesh Sinha, Director of Page-3 events that’s conducting Nirvana-2017, a New Year bash in Shamshabad, said this year’s fete was unlike in the previous years. “All eyes are on the PM. What’s in store for the people will be known in the next few hours. Like everyone else, we are hoping he will announce some big decision. The timing of the PM’s speech coinciding with New Year celebrations is leading to speculations that he will offer a few goodies to make the celebrations merrier,” he said.

Although New Year celebrations will kick-start between 8 and 8.30 pm, arrangements are in place for early comers to the venue to get a glimpse of the live action.

Meanwhile, city hotels and restaurants that will be flooded with families for dinner are also making arrangements.

