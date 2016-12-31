Saturday, Dec 31, 2016 | Last Update : 09:01 AM IST

MP: 13-year-old sends extortion note: Pay Rs 2 crore in Bitcoins

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 31, 2016, 4:08 am IST
Updated : Dec 31, 2016, 8:41 am IST

According to police, he created a fake Gmail account under Id Pak ISIS to send the extortion note.

Cyber sleuths of MP police were taken aback when they tracked the call to Jabalpur and zeroed in on the boy who was making the extortion calls after nearly two weeks of efforts.
 Cyber sleuths of MP police were taken aback when they tracked the call to Jabalpur and zeroed in on the boy who was making the extortion calls after nearly two weeks of efforts.

Bhopal: A 13-year-old boy, student of a local private school, in a Madhya Pradesh town, has stumped the cyber sleuths of the state police as well as the Intelligence Bureau (IB) by making anonymous extortion calls to promoter of his school to pay `2 crore in Bitcoins, an international online currency. The incident took place in district headquarters town of Jabalpur.

Cyber sleuths of MP police were taken aback when they tracked the call to Jabalpur and zeroed in on the boy who was making the extortion calls after nearly two weeks of efforts.

“He is damn good in studies. He had used the internet to make extortion calls like a cyber expert, although, he has no formal education in information technology”, a senior district police officer said.

He was finally caught on Thursday and later let off on bail. According to police, he created a fake Gmail account under Id Pak ISIS to send the extortion note. He then generated two international phone numbers through internet to make Whatsapp calls to Arpita Malpani, the promoter of the school, to take revenge against her for scolding him in school. The IB got alerted as the email has Pakistan and terrorist group ISIS as ID. The cyber cell of the police, however traced the WhatsApp calls to Jabalpur and then tracked the location of the laptop to reach the boy.

