RSS: Accept SC Ayodhya verdict ‘wholeheartedly’

New Delhi: With the Supreme Court likely to deliver its verdict on the politically-sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit before November 17, the RSS urged people on Wednesday to accept the verdict “wholeheartedly”, saying it was everyone’s responsibility to ensure that harmony was maintained in the country whatever be the ruling.

The RSS top brass, including its chief Mohan Bhagwat, held a meeting here on Wednesday to discuss the matter, which was also attended by senior BJP leaders, who apprised the RSS brass on the party’s performance in the recent elections in Maharashtra and Haryana, where the BJP remained short of a simple majority in

both states.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had referred to the issue during his monthly radio address, when he recalled how the government, political parties and civil society had foiled attempts to create fissures when the 2010 Allahabad high court ruling on the disputed land in Ayodhya was to be delivered. Mr Modi described it as an example of how a united voice could strengthen the country.

A meeting of senior RSS paracharaks was earlier due to be held from October 30 in Hardwar, but was cancelled. The RSS core group, which was to meet on the Ayodhya issue at Hardwar, rescheduled its meeting to New Delhi.

“The Supreme Court decision on the issue of temple construction at the birthplace of Ram is expected in the coming days. Whatever be the verdict, everyone should accept it wholeheartedly. It is everybody’s responsibility to ensure that social harmony is maintained across the country. The meeting is also discussing the issue,” said a statement issued by RSS prachar pramukh (publicity head) Arun Kumar.

At its recent karyakari mandal meet in Bhubaneswar, RSS second-in-command Bhaiyya Joshi, said the RSS expects the verdict to be in favour of the Hindus and that the Sangh had been seeking removal of the hurdles to the Ram Mandir’s construction for a long time.