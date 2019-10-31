Thursday, Oct 31, 2019 | Last Update : 05:01 PM IST

India, All India

NIA carries out searches in Tamil Nadu to probe terror module

PTI
Published : Oct 31, 2019, 3:18 pm IST
Updated : Oct 31, 2019, 3:18 pm IST

In August, NIA had conducted searches across multiple locations in Coimbatore in connection with a terror alert issued to TN.

Photo: Representational image
 Photo: Representational image

Chennai: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday carried out searches in Coimbatore and Nagapattinam districts in Tamil Nadu in connection with a probe into a terror module.

In Coimbatore, NIA sleuths carried out searches at the houses of two people, police said. A team of officials from the agency conducted searches at a house at Nagore in Nagapattinam district, police said adding they were conducting inquiries with one person.

A team of 10 officials led by a DSP-level officer from Kochi carried out the searches at a house at Miandad Street in Nagore, police added. They are interrogating a man to ascertain any possible terror links, police said.

The searches in Coimbatore were conducted on the premises of two people as they had allegedly been in touch with people associated with a terrorist gang which conspired, collected funds and made preparations to carry out terror attacks in India with the intention of establishing Islamic rule, sources said.

A five-member team carried out searches in the house of Nissar in GM Nagar and Sauridin in Lorrypet in the city, police said.

The agency had on September 21 conducted a search at the residence of a man in Tirunelveli district in the state for his alleged association with the terrorist gang.

Also, the NIA had on August 29 conducted searches across multiple locations in Coimbatore in connection with a terror alert issued to Tamil Nadu.

Earlier in July, the agency had conducted searches at 14 locations in Tamil Nadu as part of its probe into the 'Ansarulla' terror module case.

Tags: nia, terror module
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Latest From India

'The BJP's attempt to appropriate Sardar Patel and its tributes make me very happy,' Priyanka Gandhi said. (Photo: File)

Point no 1: Priyanaka explains why BJP's tribute to Sardar Patel makes her happy

Rao then cited a letter by the Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi's letter which requested parliamentarians to disclose the details of overseas trips. (Photo: G.N. Jha)

What is the secrecy behind Rahul Gandhi's travels abroad; asks BJP

The Shiv Sena on Thursday again indicated that it had not given up its claim on the post of Maharashtra chief minister, saying that equal sharing of power must mean sharing of the top post too. (Photo: File)

'Living in an era when people lie under oath': Sena attacks BJP

Senior People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Muzaffar Hussain Beig and young aspiring politicians are ready to look beyond the abrogation of article 370. (Photo: ANI)

As J&K becomes UT, aspiring Kashmiri politicians willing to start afresh

MOST POPULAR

1

Point no 1: Priyanaka explains why BJP's tribute to Sardar Patel makes her happy

2

The smallest Pulsar punches the hardest with 40,000 sales in 2 months

3

India-bound 2020 Honda Jazz revealed at Tokyo Motor Show

4

Asus Zenbook Duo UX481 review: An artist’s almost perfect dream

5

BS6 Honda CB Shine SP to get a power boost

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham