The statue as grand as the stature: Facts about Statue of Unity

A campaign called 'Loha' was launched to collect iron from all over the country to build the statue of Sardar Patel.

PM Modi dedicated the 597 feet or 182-metre statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel to the nation on his 143rd birth anniversary in Gujarat’s Narmada district. (Photo: Twitter | @narendramodi)

New Delhi: PM Modi on Wednesday unveiled the Statue of Unity in Gujarat. PM Modi dedicated the 597 feet or 182-metre statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel to the nation on his 143rd birth anniversary in Gujarat’s Narmada district.

Facts about the Statue of Unity: