The statue as grand as the stature: Facts about Statue of Unity

Published : Oct 31, 2018, 12:11 pm IST
A campaign called 'Loha' was launched to collect iron from all over the country to build the statue of Sardar Patel.

PM Modi dedicated the 597 feet or 182-metre statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel to the nation on his 143rd birth anniversary in Gujarat’s Narmada district. (Photo: Twitter | @narendramodi)
New Delhi: PM Modi on Wednesday unveiled the Statue of Unity in Gujarat. PM Modi dedicated the 597 feet or 182-metre statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel to the nation on his 143rd birth anniversary in Gujarat’s Narmada district.

Facts about the Statue of Unity:

  • It is the world’s tallest statue. It is twice the height of the Statue of Liberty in the US and is built on Sadhu Bet, an islet near the Sardar Sarovar Dam.
  • The Statue of Unity website, which has given the structure the tagline, “the statue as grand as the stature”, says: “Built in less than five years, it is the world’s tallest, grandest and giant statue. It is a tribute to the man who united India, Sardar Patel.”
  • The estimated cost was Rs 2,989 crore to build the world’s tallest statue.
  • The stunning statue is designed by Padma Bhushan-winning sculptor Ram V Sutar and built by the construction company Larsen and Toubro and state-run Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Ltd (SSNNL).
  • A campaign called “Loha” was launched to collect iron from all over the country to build the statue of Sardar Patel.
  • The statue of Sardar Vallabhai Patel can withstand earthquakes measuring up to 6.5 on the Richter scale and wind speed of 60m/sec.
  • The viewing gallery, at 153 metres height, can accommodate 200 visitors at a time. It offers a spectacular view of the Sardar Sarovar Dam, its reservoir, and the Satpura and Vindhya mountain ranges.
  • The statue is expected will bring wealth in the form of tourism to the area; with viewing tower 150 metres up, including a “selfie point”.
  • Apart from the gallery, a museum is dedicated to Sardar Patel, at the base of the structure which will have 40,000 documents, 2,000 pictures and a research centre.
  • Tickets to access the statue will cost Rs 350 for adults and children.
