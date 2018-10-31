The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, Oct 31, 2018 | Last Update : 02:20 AM IST

India, All India

Rathore decries Naxal attack on TV crew; promises all help

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Oct 31, 2018, 2:08 am IST
Updated : Oct 31, 2018, 2:08 am IST

Camera team deployed for poll coverage in Chhattisgarh.

Information and broadcasting minister Rajyavardhan Rathore
 Information and broadcasting minister Rajyavardhan Rathore

New Delhi: Information and broadcasting minister Rajyavardhan Rathore on Tuesday condemned the Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh in which three people, including a Doordarshan News cameraman, were killed, and assured all assistance to the family of the deceased mediaperson.

He also announced financial assistance of Rs 15 lakh to the next of kin of the Doordarshan News cameraman. Mr Rathore said that Rs 10 lakh would be given as ex gratia by Doordarshan and Rs 5 lakh would be from the Journalist Welfare Fund of the Press  Information Bureau, according to an official statement.

Sub-inspector Rudra Pratap, Assistant Constable Mangalu and Doordarshan (DD) News cameraman Achyutanand Sahu were killed in a Naxal ambush in poll-bound Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district on Tuesday.

Prasar Bharati said Doordarshan News had deployed a camera team for election coverage in Chhattisgarh which included cameraman Sahu, reporter Dhiraj Kumar and light assistant Mormukt Sharma.

The team came under attack by Maoists this forenoon near Dantewada, it said.

“Prasar Bharati parivar condoles the death of Achyutananda Sahu earlier today near Dantewada in Chhattisgarh. Our prayers with his family during this difficult moment,” the national broadcaster said on its official Twitter handle.

Tags: achyutanand sahu, rajyavardhan rathore

