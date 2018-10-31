Rathore decries Naxal attack on TV crew; promises all help

Camera team deployed for poll coverage in Chhattisgarh.

New Delhi: Information and broadcasting minister Rajyavardhan Rathore on Tuesday condemned the Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh in which three people, including a Doordarshan News cameraman, were killed, and assured all assistance to the family of the deceased mediaperson.

He also announced financial assistance of Rs 15 lakh to the next of kin of the Doordarshan News cameraman. Mr Rathore said that Rs 10 lakh would be given as ex gratia by Doordarshan and Rs 5 lakh would be from the Journalist Welfare Fund of the Press Information Bureau, according to an official statement.

Sub-inspector Rudra Pratap, Assistant Constable Mangalu and Doordarshan (DD) News cameraman Achyutanand Sahu were killed in a Naxal ambush in poll-bound Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district on Tuesday.

Prasar Bharati said Doordarshan News had deployed a camera team for election coverage in Chhattisgarh which included cameraman Sahu, reporter Dhiraj Kumar and light assistant Mormukt Sharma.

The team came under attack by Maoists this forenoon near Dantewada, it said.

“Prasar Bharati parivar condoles the death of Achyutananda Sahu earlier today near Dantewada in Chhattisgarh. Our prayers with his family during this difficult moment,” the national broadcaster said on its official Twitter handle.