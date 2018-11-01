The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Oct 31, 2018 | Last Update : 10:42 PM IST

India, All India

Rakhi Sawant sues Tanushree Dutta for defamation, seeks ‘25 paise’ damages

PTI
Published : Oct 31, 2018, 9:01 pm IST
Updated : Oct 31, 2018, 9:01 pm IST

Rakhi claimed Tanushree spoke in derogatory way about her during TV channel interview where she accused Nana Patekar of sex harassment.

Rakhi Sawant urged court to order Tanushree to pay her 25 paise as damages for 'maligning her reputation' and to tender an unconditional apology in 'print, television and social media'. (Photo: Facebook | @RakhiSawantOfficialPage)
 Rakhi Sawant urged court to order Tanushree to pay her 25 paise as damages for 'maligning her reputation' and to tender an unconditional apology in 'print, television and social media'. (Photo: Facebook | @RakhiSawantOfficialPage)

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Rakhi Sawant on Wednesday filed a 25 paise defamation suit against Tanushree Dutta for allegedly hurting her reputation by making "unwholesome" and "deeply derogatory" statements.

She claimed that Tanushree spoke in a derogatory fashion about her during an interview with a television channel where she accused actor Nana Patekar of sexually harassing her on a movie set in 2008.

In her suit, filed at a civil court in suburban Malad, Sawant said she has been part of the film industry for two decades and made a "promising career and name for herself".

"The defendant (Tanushree) had an uncharacteristic, unstable and disappointing career in the film industry, spanning for only five years. After which she was out of limelight. Upon her return to limelight, Tanushree made certain unwholesome and deeply derogative statements against Sawant due to which, she (Sawant) has incurred huge financial losses and has suffered a dent on her reputation, which had taken years to build," the suit said.

Sawant also took objection to a press release issued by Tanushree, where words such as "uncouth", "uneducated" "characterless" and "classless" were allegedly used for her. She urged the court to order Tanushree to pay her 25 paise as damages for "maligning her reputation" and to tender an unconditional apology in "print, television and social media".

Tanushree hit headlines last month when she levelled allegations of harassment against Patekar and others. She followed it up by registering a police complaint against him.

Tanushree's allegations came amid a raging #MeToo movement in the country. Patekar denied the allegations and sent a legal notice to Tanushree, seeking an apology. The court has not yet set any date for hearing on the suit, Sawant's lawyers said.

Tags: rakhi sawant, tanushree dutta, defamation, #metoo
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

OnePlus 6T gets new system update, bug fixes and security patch for Nov 2018

2

Why did OnePlus get rid of the headphone jack on the 6T?

3

An inspiration: 96-yr-old Karthiyani Amma scores 98 per cent in Kerala exam

4

Marjaavaan: Sidharth Malhotra to romance Tara Sutaria in Milap Zaveri film

5

Apple’s new iPad Pro, Mac India prices revealed

more

Editors' Picks

Rocketry poster.

R Madhavan’s Rocketry: Who is Nambi Narayan and why is he important

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Kedarnath teaser: Did Sushant and Sara leave these hints from the movie?

Shahid Kapoor, like Vijay Deverakonda, grew a beard for ‘Arjun Reddy.’

Arjun Reddy Hindi remake on floors tomorrow: Why it’s perfect for Shahid Kapoor!

Kizzie Aur Manny poster.

#MeToo: Will Kizzie Aur Manny suffer Housefull 4’s fate due to Mukesh Chabbra?

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

more

ALSO FROMLife

From a lion cub born in a garage to a baby octopus, returning bighorn sheep and lemurs, here are animals who grabbed eyeballs this week. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Texan chilli, to brussel sprouts, roasted salmon and shepherd's pie, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Food pics for the hungry soul

Sao Paulo's 46th Fashion Week, is underway this week featuring a new venue, a new format, and debut of four new labels. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Sao Paolo Fashion Week sees Brazil in a flurry of designs and colours

The race is the highlight of the annual week-long buffalo festival held in the coastal town of Chonburi which is now into its 147th year (Photo: AFP)

Buffaloes battle it out on dirt tracks in Thailand's annual racing festival

Featuring 27 countires, five-day fair, held in Grand Palais, combines contemporary and modern art under one soaring steel-and-glass roof. (Photos: AP)

France Art Fair 2018: Celebrating contemporary modern creations

The immersion of idols marks the end of the festival that commemorates the slaying of a demon king by lion-riding, 10-armed goddess Durga, marking the triumph of good over evil. (Photos: AP/ PTI)

Durga Puja 2018: India bids adieu to Goddess for the year

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham