Only green crackers to be sold in Delhi-NCR region: Supreme Court

PTI
Published : Oct 31, 2018, 1:02 pm IST
Except Delhi-NCR, firecrackers already produced can be sold in this festival season only in other parts of the country.

In Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and other southern states, firecrackers can be burst from 4 am-5 am and from 9 pm-10 pm during festivals, the apex court said. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court clarified on Wednesday that firecrackers other than green crackers will not be sold in the Delhi-NCR region this festival season.

A bench of Justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan said firecrackers already produced can be sold in this festival season only in other parts of the country. 

In Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and other southern states, firecrackers can be burst from 4 am-5 am and from 9 pm-10 pm during festivals, the apex court said. 

It said its direction on community bursting of firecrackers will apply pan India for two hours. Its directions on the ban on the sale of firecrackers through e-commerce websites will apply pan India, the court said. 

