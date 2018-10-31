The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, Oct 31, 2018 | Last Update : 08:59 PM IST

India, All India

Need food, bath or shave in Telangana? TRS leaders are at your service

ANI
Published : Oct 31, 2018, 8:24 pm IST
Madhusudhana Chary was seen shaving a person in Bhupalpalle while Chinta Prabhakar was seen cooking in house in Sangareddy.

TRS leader Koram Kanakaiah from Yellandu constituency was seen helping a person take bath by pouring water on his head with a mug. (Photo: ANI)
Hyderabad: As Telangana assembly elections are inching closer, leaders of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) are leaving no stone unturned to woo voters in the state.

TRS leader and former Speaker of the now-dissolved assembly Madhusudhana Chary was found shaving a person at a barber shop in Bhupalpalle from where he is seeking re-election.

Another candidate of the party, Chinta Prabhakar, was seen cooking for the public in a house in Sangareddy town as part of the party's door-to-door campaign.

Mahbubnagar candidate Srinivas Goud was seen knitting clothes on a sewing machine and taking part in construction activities with labourers, while former legislator from Bodhan Shakeel Ahmed was seen feeding voters while seeking re-election from the same seat.

Meanwhile, another party leader Koram Kanakaiah from Yellandu constituency was seen helping a person take bath by pouring water on his head with a mug.

The election to the 119-member assembly is scheduled to be held on December 7. The counting of votes will take place on December 11.

Tags: telangana assembly elections, trs
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

