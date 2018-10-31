The Asian Age | News

'Kerala back to it's feet, absolutely safe to come to,' says Virat Kohli

Indian cricket team is in Thiruvananthapuram for the 5th and final ODI against West Indies at Sports Hub at Karyavattom on Thursday.

The players got a traditional welcome at the hotel with thalapoli, panchavadyam, chendamelam and kathakali. (Photo: Twitter | @kadakampalli)
Thiruvananthapuram: Known as 'God's own country', Kerala the picturesque state is considered as one of the preferred destinations for both Indian as well as foreign tourists.

Kerala has witnessed devastating floods, the worst in nearly a century, but it took little time to be back on its feet and is now ready to welcome visitors again with equal warmth. That's a sentiment that has now been echoed by Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli.

The Indian cricket team is in Thiruvananthapuram, the capital of Kerala, for the 5th and final ODI (one-day International) against West Indies at Sports Hub at Karyavattom on Thursday. 

Kohli wrote a heartfelt note in the visitor's diary of the Resort in Kovalam, where the team is lodging.

"Being in Kerala is nothing short of bliss. I love coming here and love the energy of the whole place. The beauty of Kerala is something to be experienced and I would recommend to everyone that they come here and experience the energy of God's own country. Kerala is surely back on its feet and absolutely safe to come to. Thanks to this amazing place for making me feel happy every time I am here," Kohli wrote.

 

(Photo: Twitter | @kadakampalli)(Photo: Twitter | @kadakampalli)

 

Kohli, has scored three centuries in the ongoing series already. India is leading the 5 match series against West Indies 2-1.

Team India is playing an ODI in Thiruvananthapuram after a gap of 30 years.

