Fill in vacant posts in paramilitary: Rajnath Singh

61,000 vacancies in Central forces.

New Delhi: In a bid to resolve the ongoing shortage of security personnel in central police forces, home minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting with senior officials of the ministry and police organisations.

Mr Singh, sources added, has directed all the authorities concerned to expedite the recruitment process and fill the pending vacancies in a timebound manner. If required the home ministry and central police organisatiosn will use a special mechanism’’ to deal with shortage of security personnel.

Central paramilitary forces are facing as many as 61,000 vacancies even as 18,460 posts are lying vacant in CRPF, which happens to be the biggest paramilitary force as on March 1, 2018. This is followed by BSF which has 10,738 vacant posts.

The main reason for the vacancies is largely on account of retirement, resignation, death, creation of new posts or raising of new battalions. Normally, these central forces fill the posts through different means like direct recruitment, promotion and by deputation from other police and security units, according to provisions of the recruitment rules. Officials claimed that filling vacant posts was a continual process in central paramilitary forces.

Other forces like the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has 18,942 vacant posts while 5,786 slots are there in Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). In addition, there are 3,840 vacancies in the Assam Rifles and 3,812 vacancies in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) as on March 1 this year.