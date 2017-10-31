The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Oct 31, 2017

India, All India

YC Modi takes over as new NIA chief

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 31, 2017, 12:57 am IST
Updated : Oct 31, 2017, 6:46 am IST

Modi had joined the premiere investigating agency as an officer on special duty on September 22.

Senior IPS officer YC Modi taking charge as the Director Deneral of National Investigation Agency, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
 Senior IPS officer YC Modi taking charge as the Director Deneral of National Investigation Agency, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Y.C. Modi on Monday took over as the new director-general of the leading anti-terror organisation, National Investigation Agency. Mr Modi is an IPS officer of the 1984-batch Assam-Meghalaya cadre.

Mr Modi has succeeded Sharad Kumar, during whose tenure the agency investigated some important cases like Bodhgaya Temple explosion, blasts during the Patna rally which was addressed by the prime ministerial candidate Narendra Modi, attack on the Pathankot airbase as well as the increase in ISIS activities in the country and terror funding case in the Kashmir Valley.

The NIA in a statement said, “The agency managed to secure conviction in many important cases including that of UNLF (United National Liberation Front) case, Dilsukhnagar (Hyderabad) blast case, ISIS conspiracy cases and fake Indian currency notes.”

Mr Modi had joined the premiere investigating agency as an officer on special duty on September 22. In the past, he has worked with the Central Bureau of Investigation for almost a decade from 2002-2010 and then in the second tenure between 2015 and 2017 during which he dealt with special crime and economic offences in addition to anti-corruption cases.

Mr Modi also has a long stint with the Cabinet secretariat between 1991 and 2002, during which he also served on as foreign posting. The last stint that Mr Modi had before heading the NIA was as additional director of the CBI in the capital.

The new NIA chief has also been awarded both the Police Medal for Meritorious Service in 2001 and the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service in the year 2008.

Tags: y.c. modi, national investigation agency, bodhgaya temple

