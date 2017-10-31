The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Oct 31, 2017 | Last Update : 07:39 AM IST

India, All India

SC pulls up West Bengal govt for challenging Aadhaar

THE ASIAN AGE. | J. VENKATESAN
Published : Oct 31, 2017, 6:18 am IST
Updated : Oct 31, 2017, 6:20 am IST

Responding to the order, the chief minister said she will obey the court’s directive and gave a positive spin to the development in court.

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)
 Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Mamata Banerjee-headed West Bengal government was on Monday pulled up by the Supreme Court for ignoring federal norms and challenging the Aadhaar law, enacted by the Central government in Parliament, and the move to link Aadhaar with social welfare schemes and mobile phones.

While hearing a matter related to the chief minister’s personal grievance against mandatory linking of her mobile number with Aadhaar, the apex court said under the federal structure an individual can file such a plea but not a state government.

“How can a state file a plea challenging Parliament’s mandate?” asked a bench comprising Justices A.K. Sikri and Ashok Bhushan.

However, the court offered a way out to the chief minister who has been a bitter critic of the Aadhaar scheme for allegedly violating individual privacy.

“Let Mamata Banerjee come and file a plea as individual. We will entertain it..,” the court said.

Responding to the order, the chief minister said she will obey the court’s directive and gave a positive spin to the development in court.

“We have highest respect for the court. There is no problem. Court did not say it rejected the plea. Court asked us to appeal individually. We appreciate that,” she said.

Last week, Ms Banerjee had said that she will not link her phone with Aadhaar even if her connection is snapped.

Hearing the case,, Justice Sikri asked senior counsel Kapil Sibal, appearing for the West Bengal government, “You satisfy us how the state can challenge it. You know better than us. We know it is a matter which needs consideration.”

“Tomorrow, if the Centre starts challenging the laws passed by the state where will it lead to,” said the bench.

Mr Sibal maintained that the state was entitled to file a plea challenging Aadhaar but added that they would amend the prayer in the petition.

Apart from raising concerns over mandatory linkage of Aadhaar with mobile phones, the Mamata government’s petition contended that the Centre cannot make linking of Aadhaar cards mandatory for social welfare schemes as it would affect millions of poor people dependent on the rural jobs scheme, public distribution scheme for subsidised grains and other welfare initiatives.

The state government said that the Centre was pushing for linking welfare benefits to Aadhaar despite repeated directions by the apex court that Aadhaar cannot be made mandatory for extending social welfare benefits to citizens.

On Monday, the bench also issued notice to the Centre on another petition filed by advocate Raghav Tanka challenging the linking of mobile phone numbers with Aadhaar and granted four weeks to the Centre to file its response.   

Mr Tanka submitted that the exercise of making it necessary to link Aadhaar for all phone subscribers is constricting rights and freedoms as it means passing on their personal biometric information to private telecom service providers.

Tags: west bengal government, supreme court, aadhaar
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Bizarre video of women worshipping a dustbin outside Bihar temple goes viral!

2

Attraction to partners based on how parents look, says new study

3

NASA gets into 'Halloween' mood, releases spooky soundtrack playlist

4

Vinod Dua not too pleased with Twinkle defending Akshay over 'sexist' jibe at Mallika

5

Want to increase productivity? Wear slippers to work

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham