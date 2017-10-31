The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Oct 31, 2017 | Last Update : 07:39 AM IST

India, All India

No terrorism in India after five years, says Rajnath Singh

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 31, 2017, 1:07 am IST
Updated : Oct 31, 2017, 6:30 am IST

Singh was addressing the Dikshant parade, marking the passing out of IPS probationers at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh addressing at the passing out parade at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVP NPA) in Hyderabad. (Photo: PTI)
 Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh addressing at the passing out parade at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVP NPA) in Hyderabad. (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: Union home minister Rajnath Singh on Monday assured that terrorism, extremism and communalism would be eradicated from the country in five years.

“Our government has taken up a crucial decision and its results are seen in Jammu and Kashmir, the northeastern states and those affected by left-wing extremism. Security forces are getting success in these areas,” said Mr Singh.

He added that a package of Rs 25,000 crore for modernisation of police forces to fight cyber terrorism, online radicalization and other threats had been cleared.

Mr Singh was addressing the Dikshant parade, marking the passing out of IPS probationers at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy.  

“These days, there is unrest and fear across the world.

While at some places the ISIS and Al Qaeda are killing innocents at others there is a threat from nuclear weapons. Cyber attacks and fake news spreading through the internet are another attempt to disturb the economy and spread unrest throughthe false propaganda,” Mr Singh said.

“ISIS and related terrorist groups have succeeded in establishing their network across the world and are adopting new techniques to sustain it and accomplish their task.”

“Our country is no exception to the developments across the world, andour neighbouring country is providing shelter to terrorists. We should be alert to the developments,” the Union home minister said. 

Tags: rajnath singh, isis, al qaeda
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Bizarre video of women worshipping a dustbin outside Bihar temple goes viral!

2

Attraction to partners based on how parents look, says new study

3

NASA gets into 'Halloween' mood, releases spooky soundtrack playlist

4

Vinod Dua not too pleased with Twinkle defending Akshay over 'sexist' jibe at Mallika

5

Want to increase productivity? Wear slippers to work

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham