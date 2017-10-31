The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Oct 31, 2017 | Last Update : 05:42 PM IST

India, All India

Multi-millionaire planted bomb threat note on Jet flight for girlfriend, held

PTI
Published : Oct 31, 2017, 3:38 pm IST
Updated : Oct 31, 2017, 3:39 pm IST

This is the first arrest under the Act which came into force in July 2017, replacing the 1982 vintage law.

The accused had earlier complained of finding a cockroach in the food served on Jet Airways flight. (Photo: PTI/Representational)
 The accused had earlier complained of finding a cockroach in the food served on Jet Airways flight. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Ahmedabad: The jeweller, who allegedly planted a note about hijackers and a bomb in the toilet of a Mumbai-Delhi Jet Airways flight, was on Tuesday arrested under the stringent Anti-Hijacking Act, a senior official said.

This is the first arrest under the Act which came into force in July 2017, replacing the 1982 vintage law, according to which an accused can face a maximum punishment of life imprisonment till death and his properties can be confiscated, police said.

“We have arrested him under the Anti-Hijacking Act sections. This is the first arrest under the Act after it came into force,” Joint Commissioner of Police (crime) JK Bhatt told reporters here.

“We are in contact with the National Investigation Agency. The case may be handed over to the NIA if the Centre wants,” he said. “Salla is a multi-millionaire jeweller, having a flat in a posh locality of Mumbai. He is originally from Dedan village of Amreli district,” the police official said.

“The accused had planted the note with an intention to close down Jet Airways so that his girlfriend working in the Delhi-based office of the airline would leave her job and come to stay with him in Mumbai,” Bhatt said.

He said the accused had earlier complained of finding a cockroach in the food served on Jet Airways flight. “We are investigating if he is in contact with any other anti-social groups. We have not found any other offence against him,” Bhatt said.

The Mumbai-Delhi Jet Airways flight, with 115 passengers and seven crew members on board, had yesterday made an emergency landing after a note stating that there were hijackers and a bomb on board was found in the plane’s washroom.

The Boeing 737-900 plane was parked at a remote bay and all 122 people on board safely deplaned. The note, allegedly placed by Salla, stated that there were hijackers and a bomb in the cargo area, officials had earlier said.

It was a printed note in Urdu and English, asking that the plane be flown straight to PoK (Pakistan occupied Kashmir). It ended with the words, “Allah is Great”. The reference to PoK made investigators suspicious because Pakistan-based terrorists call the area ‘Azad Kashmir’, an official earlier said.

Tags: jet airways flight, hijack threat, bomb threat note, jeweller, multi-millionaire jeweller
Location: India, Gujarat, Ahmedabad

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Secret behind symbol of Deathly Hallows revealed by author

2

National Boxing Championships: Manoj Kumar clinches gold, Shiva Thapa stunned

3

India tops list of new TB cases in 2016: WHO

4

Bizarre video of women worshipping a dustbin outside Bihar temple goes viral!

5

Attraction to partners based on how parents look, says new study

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham