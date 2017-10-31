The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Oct 31, 2017 | Last Update : 02:15 AM IST

India, All India

MoD to fastrack delayed military projects: Official

THE ASIAN AGE. | SANJIB KR BARUAH
Published : Oct 31, 2017, 12:48 am IST
Updated : Oct 31, 2017, 12:49 am IST

The chief reason behind India’s growing military spend is the lack of a domestic arms industry that can cater to the military needs.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo: PTI)
 Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: In a major reform initiative to encourage domestic military manufacturing, Nirmala Sitharaman-led defence ministry is envisaging “deemed approvals” to proposals unduly delayed or that have overshot prescribed timelines due to bureaucratic logjams and other unjustified grounds.

Batting for the proposed changes, a top defence ministry source said, “After all, the wait for military products cannot be an endless one. The permissions could be taken up on a case-to-case basis”.

Specifically, the ministry is looking at applying the “deemed to be approved” principle if license-related permission has not been given for some reason be it by the Home Ministry, Telecom Ministry or the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP).

India, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), remained the world’s biggest arms importer over the past five years, increasing its share of global arms imports from 9.7 per cent in 2007–11 to 12.8 per cent in 2012–16.

The chief reason behind India’s growing military spend is the lack of a domestic arms industry that can cater to the military needs.

Ms Sitharaman is understood to be proactively trying to usher in such changes that will seek to bolster the self-reliance aspect in defence products manufacturing.

On Wednesday, Army chief-general Bipin Rawat also pitched for a strongindigenous domestic defence industry and underscored the importance of the private sector joining hands with the government.

Tags: nirmala sitharaman, defence ministry, bipin rawat
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Bizarre video of women worshipping a dustbin outside Bihar temple goes viral!

2

Attraction to partners based on how parents look, says new study

3

NASA gets into 'Halloween' mood, releases spooky soundtrack playlist

4

Vinod Dua not too pleased with Twinkle defending Akshay over 'sexist' jibe at Mallika

5

Want to increase productivity? Wear slippers to work

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham