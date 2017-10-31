The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Oct 31, 2017 | Last Update : 07:39 AM IST

India, All India

MHA eases norms for small arms manufacture

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 31, 2017, 6:26 am IST
Updated : Oct 31, 2017, 6:27 am IST

According to the new rules, manufacturing licence shall now be valid for lifetime instead of requiring renewal every five years.

The licence fee too has been significantly reduced from `500 per weapon, which added up to a very substantial amount and was a deterrent in seeking manufacturing licenses.
 The licence fee too has been significantly reduced from `500 per weapon, which added up to a very substantial amount and was a deterrent in seeking manufacturing licenses.

New Delhi: In a bid to boost domestic manufacture of arms and ammunition as part of the government’s “Make in India” initiative, home ministry on Monday announced that it has decided to ease the norms for manufacturing and selling of small arms and ammunition.

According to the new rules, manufacturing licence shall now be valid for lifetime instead of requiring renewal every five years, and there will be no need for prior approval if a manufacturer wants to increase production by up to 15 per cent. The manufacturer would be required only to give prior intimation to the licensing authority in this regard. Also, a single manufacturing licence will be allowed for a multi-unit facility within the same state or in different states rather than taking a licence for each manufacturing facility.

The licence fee too has been significantly reduced from Rs 500 per weapon, which added up to a very substantial amount and was a deterrent in seeking manufacturing licenses. Under the revised norms, the fee would range from Rs 5,000 to a maximum of Rs 50,000 payable at the time of grant of license rather than at the time of application.

The condition that small arms and light weapons produced by manufacturer shall be sold to the Central government or state governments only with the prior approval of the home ministry has also been done away with.

The new rules will also be applicable to licences granted by the department of industrial policy and promotion (DIPP) for tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, defence aircrafts, space crafts, warships of all kinds, arms and ammunition and allied items of defence equipment other than small arms.

The move is likely to encourage employment generation in the field of manufacturing of arms and ammunition and increase investment, which would further push production in this sector.

Home ministry officials said the new liberalised norms will also help in the availability of state-of-the-art technology and weapons to Indian armed and police forces and the move was in line with the government’s plan for defence indigenisation programme.

The home ministry has issued a notification under the Arms (Amendment) Rules, 2017, to implement the new norms with immediate effect.

Tags: arms, make in india, mha
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Bizarre video of women worshipping a dustbin outside Bihar temple goes viral!

2

Attraction to partners based on how parents look, says new study

3

NASA gets into 'Halloween' mood, releases spooky soundtrack playlist

4

Vinod Dua not too pleased with Twinkle defending Akshay over 'sexist' jibe at Mallika

5

Want to increase productivity? Wear slippers to work

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham