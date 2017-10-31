Jaipur civic body HQ staff begins day with national anthem

The practice would help in developing the habit of reaching the office on time and staying till the office closes, Mayor Ashok Lahoti said.

Jaipur: The Jaipur Municipal Corporation (JMC) began the practice of playing the national anthem at start of day and the national song in the evening at its headquarters, and directed all its staffers to be present.

By the end of October, the national anthem and song would be played at all zonal offices and fire stations, Mayor Ashok Lahoti said. He said the first stanza of the national song would be played on speakers and the employees can then go home.

"This is to develop a positive work culture in the office. The national anthem will be played at 9.50 am and national song at 5.55 pm and all the staff will be present and pay respect," Lahoti said.

The anthem and song would be played on speakers in the entire office premises and the staff do not need to assemble at one place, the mayor said. "Wherever we are in the office premises, we will stand and pay respect when the national anthem and national song are played," he said.

This would help in developing the habit of reaching the office on time and staying till the office closes, the mayor said.