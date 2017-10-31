The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Oct 31, 2017 | Last Update : 07:39 AM IST

India, All India

Indira Gandhi letter to EC not found in records

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : Oct 31, 2017, 12:25 am IST
Updated : Oct 31, 2017, 6:37 am IST

Sharma said the EC should withdraw the Congress’ poll symbol since it violated the election guidelines.

Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi (Photo: PTI)
 Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

Bhopal: The letter written by former PM Indira Gandhi in 1981 to the Election Commission of India (EC) asking for “open palm” as an election symbol for the Congress could not be found, a reply to an RTI query by the EC has revealed.

In a reply to a query by Gwalior-based advocate Girish Sharma, the EC said the file related to allotment of poll symbol of “open palm” to the Congress following an appeal by late Gandhi could not be located.

“Information regarding allotment of this symbol to any political party before 1981 elections is readily not available”, the EC said, according to Mr Sharma.

“I have been approaching the EC for the past 15 years to get access to the letter written by Indira Gandhi asking for allotment of the symbol for the Congress. I want the symbol to be frozen since it was given to Congress (I) which no more exists. But, the letter is not made available to me by the EC,” Mr Sharma told this newspaper on Monday.

He said the EC should withdraw the Congress’ poll symbol since it violated the election guidelines. He planned to take out a “padayatra” from Orcha in Madhya Pradesh to Delhi demanding the EC to freeze the poll symbol.

Tags: indira gandhi, election commission, rti
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

MOST POPULAR

1

Bizarre video of women worshipping a dustbin outside Bihar temple goes viral!

2

Attraction to partners based on how parents look, says new study

3

NASA gets into 'Halloween' mood, releases spooky soundtrack playlist

4

Vinod Dua not too pleased with Twinkle defending Akshay over 'sexist' jibe at Mallika

5

Want to increase productivity? Wear slippers to work

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham