The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Oct 31, 2017 | Last Update : 07:39 AM IST

India, All India

Gujarat Assembly polls: Cong sees no value in giving in to Hardik Patel

THE ASIAN AGE. | SREEPARNA CHAKRABARTY
Published : Oct 31, 2017, 6:13 am IST
Updated : Oct 31, 2017, 6:14 am IST

Opposition party feels Hardik Patel could eat into BJP vote.

Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) leader Hardik Patel. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) leader Hardik Patel. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: Even as Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi is expected to meet Patidar leader Hardik Patel during his visit to Gujarat in November, party strategists are in no mood to give in to the Patidar demand for reservation under the existing OBC quota in the state. Congress leaders would, if fact, prefer if Mr Patel’s Patidar Anaamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) contests elections on its own in the Patidar-dominated seats as they feel this would cut into the BJP’s Patel vote bank and benefit them.

Sources in the Congress said that during negotiations with Mr Patel, party leaders felt that he was anyway in no mood to join the Congress, but was determined to ensure that the BJP loses.

“He is not interested in anybody winning. He just wants the BJP to lose,” a senior Congress leader told this newspaper.

The leader said that since Patels have traditionally been BJP supporters, the PAAS contesting alone would mean that it substantially eats into the Patidar vote.

According to the Congress’ spin doctors, giving in to the Patidars’ demand for reservation under the OBC quota will backfire and lead to the party losing OBC votes, especially since OBC leader Alpesh Thakore recently joined the Congress.

Under the existing reservation plan, OBCs, who are about 40 per cent of Gujarat’s population, have 27 per cent reservation. In addition to this, Scheduled Castes have seven per cent reservation and Scheduled Tribes 15 per cent. This means that Gujarat already has 49 per cent reservation, one per cent less than the maximum reservation the Supreme Court allows. There is no way that the Patidars would be satisfied with just one per cent.
 
Gujarat Pradesh Congress chief Bharat Singh Solanki has said that in its manifesto the party is likely to announce a 20 per cent reservation for Economically Backward Classes (EBC), but this will mean amending the Constitution and approaching the courts.

With the Congress remaining non-committal over the quota demand, Mr Patel has extended his November 3 deadline to the Congress to announce its stand on the Patel reservation issue to November 7.

Mr Patel, who rode to fame over his agitation demanding quota for Patidars, is in no position to back off and would rather contest independently than have any kind of seat sharing with Congress.

“He can’t go with the BJP and at the same time, he has to keep the pitch of reservation up,” the Congress leader said.
 
Congress sources said this is the ideal situation for the party as it will benefit from the division in the votes of Gujarat’s 12 per cent Patel population which has traditionally been BJP voters.

Mr Patel has been holding hectic negotiations with the Congress and was recently filmed leaving a hotel where the BJP claimed that he met Mr Gandhi. However, both Congress and Mr Patel have denied the meeting.

Tags: gujarat assembly polls, hardik patel, rahul gandhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Bizarre video of women worshipping a dustbin outside Bihar temple goes viral!

2

Attraction to partners based on how parents look, says new study

3

NASA gets into 'Halloween' mood, releases spooky soundtrack playlist

4

Vinod Dua not too pleased with Twinkle defending Akshay over 'sexist' jibe at Mallika

5

Want to increase productivity? Wear slippers to work

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

The parade was the highlight event of the 10-day Fantasy Fest masking and costuming festival, themed "Time Travel Unravels," that ended on Sunday, October 29. (Photo: AP)

Fantasy Fest draws thousands to Key West, Florida

More than 700 performers prepared for months for the colorful afternoon procession along more than 4 miles (7 km) of the expansive Paseo de la Reforma. (All photos: AP)

Theme of Mexico's traditional Day of the Dead parade inspired by Bond movie

Chhath Puja 2017 is an ancient Hindu festival, rituals are performed to thank the Sun god for sustaining life on earth and seeking the divine blessings. (All photos: PTI, AP)

Chhath Puja 2017: Devotees flock to pay respects to the Sun God

Fashion designers, popular brands and accessories designers take part in 22nd Athens Xclusive Designers Week. (Photo: AP)

Athens Fashion Week see upcoming designers share stage with famed couturists

Chhath is an ancient Hindu Vedic festival dedicated to the Sun and his wife Usha in order to thank them for bestowing the bounties of life on earth and to request the granting of certain wishes. (Photo: PTI)

Celebrating Chhath Puja, one of the most eco-friendly festivals in India

Mexicans parade through their capital dressed as skeletons in the run up to the Day of the Dead. The multi-day holiday focuses on gatherings of family and friends to pray for and remember friends and family members who have died, and help support their spiritual journey. In 2008, the tradition was inscribed in the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO. (Photo: AP/ AFP)

Dead come walking at Mexico's skeleton parade

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham