The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Oct 31, 2017 | Last Update : 10:32 AM IST

India, All India

BJP Sena's principal enemy; Rahul accepted by people now: Sanjay Raut

PTI
Published : Oct 31, 2017, 9:34 am IST
Updated : Oct 31, 2017, 9:35 am IST

To a question on Sena's stand on encroachment by hawkers on Mumbai streets, Raut said Bal Thackeray was the first to raise the issue.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Monday said it is part of the Maharashtra government ‘just for the sake of it’. (File photo)
 Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Monday said it is part of the Maharashtra government ‘just for the sake of it’. (File photo)

Mumbai: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Monday termed the BJP his party's "principal enemy" and said it is part of the Maharashtra government "just for the sake of it". His remarks came on the eve of the Devendra Fadnavis government's third anniversary.

Raut also praised Rahul Gandhi, saying there has been a substantial change in him over the last three years.

"The BJP owns the government. We are (in the government) just for the sake of it. Instead of hitting out at the Congress and NCP, the BJP targets the Sena. They (the BJP) are thus our principal enemy," Raut told reporters in Nashik.

On Rahul Gandhi, the Rajya Sabha MP said, "A leader is one who is accepted by people. There is a substantial change in Rahul Gandhi since 2014. People like to listen to him now."

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party has begun preparations for the Lok Sabha and assembly polls of 2019 and it is ready to fight elections whether or not there is an alliance with the BJP, Raut said.

To a question on the Sena's stand on encroachment by hawkers on the Mumbai streets, Raut said Bal Thackeray, the late Sena chief, was the first to raise the issue. "Bala-saheb was the first person to speak on this issue. Today, unless the chief minister provides police protection to corporation employees, the civic body cannot remove encroachments," he said.

Asked about former Congress leader Narayan Rane -- who started his career with the Shiv Sena before a bitter parting of ways – joining the state cabinet, Raut said he had been hearing rumours of cabinet expansion for long, and he would comment on it only when it happens.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had said the cabinet reshuffle will take place before the winter session of the state legislature, and Rane, who quit the Congress recently to form his own party, will be inducted into the cabinet.

Tags: sanjay raut, shiv sena, bjp, principal enemy, rahul gandhi
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

India tops list of new TB cases in 2016: WHO

2

Bizarre video of women worshipping a dustbin outside Bihar temple goes viral!

3

Attraction to partners based on how parents look, says new study

4

NASA gets into 'Halloween' mood, releases spooky soundtrack playlist

5

Vinod Dua not too pleased with Twinkle defending Akshay over 'sexist' jibe at Mallika

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham