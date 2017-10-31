The Asian Age | News

After buses, Yogi Adityanath’s office to get saffron paint

Recently, the chief minister had also flagged off a fleet of 50 buses that were painted saffron.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)
 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: After the electric poles and state buses, it is now the chief minister’s office, Lal Bahadur Shastri Bhawan, in Lucknow that will soon be painted saffron. The white building was not even during Ms Mayawtai’s rule who had a penchant for blue.

Talking to reporters about the decision to re-paint the building, state property officer Yogesh Shukla said, “Several colors were considered but saffron was chosen as the best”.  

The chief minister’s office which is located on the fifth floor of the building already has a saffron towel on the chair coupled with the same colour table cloth. Recently, the chief minister had also flagged off a fleet of 50 buses that were painted saffron.

The stage for the inauguration was decorated with saffron-colored curtains. The buses came with saffron-colored balloons.  

Besides, the education department has also distributed saffron school bags in government primary schools, to replace the ones that featured former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav’s photograph.  Also, the booklets that were distributed to mark 100 days and six months of the Yogi Adityanath government were saffron coloured.

The information diary of the UP government, which contains phone numbers of various officials, is also saffron.

