

'You have no other job?' SC quashes case against Priya Varrier

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 31, 2018, 1:57 pm IST
Updated : Aug 31, 2018, 2:25 pm IST

SC quashed FIR against Varrier as well as the director and producer of 'Oru Adaar Love' for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

Priya Prakash Varrier, who soon became popular for the wink, had been named in the case by complainants, who alleged that the 'Manikya Malaraya Poovi' song featuring her had a reference to the wife of Prophet Mohammad. (Photo: File)
 Priya Prakash Varrier, who soon became popular for the wink, had been named in the case by complainants, who alleged that the 'Manikya Malaraya Poovi' song featuring her had a reference to the wife of Prophet Mohammad. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: In a big relief for Malayalam actor Priya Prakash Varrier, the Supreme Court on Friday cancelled a police case against her over a ‘wink song’ video in the movie 'Oru Adaar Love'.

Priya Prakash Varrier, who soon became popular for the wink, had been named in the case by complainants, who alleged that the 'Manikya Malaraya Poovi' song featuring her had a reference to the wife of Prophet Mohammad.

An FIR was registered against the 18-year-old actor in a Hyderabad police station by a person claiming that the song had hurt the religious sentiments. A number of criminal complaints were also filed by people and organisations in Mumbai, who demanded that the song be taken down.

"Somebody in a film sings a song and you have no other job but to file a case," Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra said to the Telangana government.

The apex court quashed the FIR against the Varrier as well as the director and producer of the movie 'Oru Adaar Love' for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

The police cases had accused the actor and the director of deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings.

Varrier appealed to the Supreme Court against the FIR. She said the song was a traditional one sung by Muslims in north Kerala's Malabar region. It describes and praises the love between the Prophet Mohammed and his first wife Khadeeja and "this has been misunderstood by the complainants", her petition said.

After hearing the parties on February 21, 2018, the top court had put on hold all criminal proceedings initiated against Varrier.

The young actor shot to fame earlier this year when a song showing her winking and smiling became a rage on social media.




