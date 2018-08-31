The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Aug 31, 2018 | Last Update : 01:36 PM IST

India, All India

With aid from Smriti Irani, village in Rahul Gandhi's Amethi to go digital soon

PTI
Published : Aug 31, 2018, 1:22 pm IST
Updated : Aug 31, 2018, 1:22 pm IST

The Pindara Thakur village in the Congress president's constituency has been picked under the Digital India Programme of the government.

Smriti Irani is set to launch the
 Smriti Irani is set to launch the "digital avatar" of the village in a ceremony on Saturday. (Photo: File)

Amethi: A village in Rahul Gandhi's Amethi constituency in Uttar Pradesh will go digital from September, with access to over 200 government services at the click of a mouse, courtesy Union Minister Smriti Irani.

The Pindara Thakur village in the Congress president's constituency has been picked under the Digital India Programme of the government.

Smriti Irani is set to launch the "digital avatar" of the village in a ceremony on Saturday.

The minister has frequently visited the Gandhi family stronghold and has been pitched by the BJP as Mr Gandhi's rival in the constituency. She contested the 2014 Lok Sabha election from Amethi but lost to Mr Gandhi by over one lakh votes.

A local official, Devi Dayal Verma, told the Press Trust of India that villagers of Pindara Thakur would be linked with Wi Fi Choupal and may use 2 GB free data for 15 days to start with. Later, this service would be provided to them at cheaper rates.

The central minister will also inaugurate the 'Digital India Banking Service' at the head post office of Amethi in Amethi town to boost the payment services in post offices.

Tags: amethi, smriti irani, digital india programme, rahul gandhi
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Amethi

MOST POPULAR

1

Abhishek has proved himself as actor; brave to pause, reflect and return: Taapsee

2

Lonely dolphin learns to speak porpoise to talk to local animals

3

Redmi Note 6 Pro: Price and other details leaked

4

After SRK, Salman keen to host Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan reacts

5

Woman burns down house performing exorcism on sofa she believed the devil possessed

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMLife

For the past fifteen years the city of Gotha transforms into an 18th Century city for the annual festival. (Photo: AP)

Hundreds attend Germany's Baroque festival in fancy costumes

The carnival has been held every year since 1966 and one of the largest festival celebrations of its kind in Europe.(Photo: AFP)

Hundreds attend Notting Hill Carnival in London

Countless hungry and restless ghosts are roaming Hong Kong, and the world, to visit their living ancestors, at least according to Chinese convention. (Photo: AP)

Hong Kong celebrates Hungry Ghost Festival

Local fishermen participate in the race. (Photo: PTI)

Tripura’s Melghar holds annual boat racing festival

The festival features a night procession of Kandyan dancers, fire twirlers, traditional musicians, acrobatic fire performers and elephants, gathering thousands of tourists and spectators from around the island. (Photo: AFP)

Thousands attend the Esala Perahera festival in Sri Lanka

From a rare baby snow leopard playing with its mum, to zookeeper feeding giraffes, here a animlas who were in news. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham