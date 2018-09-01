‘Untrained’ hospital worker stitches TN woman’s wounds; caught on camera

According to a report, the state health department has ordered probe after the disturbing video was circulated on social media.

The 40-second video showed the man, without gloves, sewing up a wound on the woman's nose as she screams in pain. (Representational Image | AFP)

Dindigul: In an apparent case of medical negligence, an untrained hospital worker has been seen as stitching up the wounds on a woman's face in a video that has emerged from a hospital in Tamil Nadu.

According to a report in NDTV, the state health department has ordered a probe after the disturbing video was circulated on social media.

The 40-second video showed the man, without gloves, sewing up a wound on the woman's nose as she screams in pain.

Dr Malathi, the Joint Director of the Health Department in Dindigul, confirmed the authenticity of the video and told NDTV, "I am investigating the case and only after that I will get a clear picture. The man seen suturing is a multipurpose health worker of the hospital."

In a similar incident earlier in August, a sweeper in a Gujarat hospital was seen giving stitches to a man, despite nurses and a doctor being present at the scene.

In July, a Class 8 pass man who was also the owner of a private hospital was seen operating on a patient in Shamli. Families of five patients have also filed an FIR against the doctor and the hospital under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC.