↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Terrorists abduct family members of 5 policemen in south Kashmir

PTI
Published : Aug 31, 2018, 8:41 am IST
The militants' action came on a day when the NIA arrested the second son of globally wanted terrorist Syed Salahuddin.

  Among those abducted included the brother of a deputy superintendent of police. (Representational Image | AFP)

Srinagar: Militants on Thursday night struck at various places in south Kashmir and abducted family members of policemen.

Also Read: NIA arrests Hizbul Mujahideen chief's son for terror funding

Police did not immediately gave an official statement and said they were trying to ascertain reports of abductions. However, officials privy to the development said that at least five people, whose family members were working in the Jammu and Kashmir Police, have been picked up by militants from Shopian, Kulgam, Anantnag and Awantipora. 

Among those abducted included the brother of a deputy superintendent of police. 

Security forces went on a rampage on Thursday after killing of four policemen in Shopian in south Kashmir and damaged some houses belonging to militants. 

In a related development, kin of a policeman, who was abducted from Ganderbal district in central Kashmir, was released after being mercilessly beaten up by militants.

