Rajnath Singh disapproves J&K BJP chief's comments on ex-Governor Vohra

PTI
Published : Aug 31, 2018, 12:37 pm IST
Updated : Aug 31, 2018, 12:37 pm IST

Ravinder Raina was purportedly seen on video saying that BJP did not want to continue with Vohra and "our own man" had now been appointed.

The home minister said the new governor Satya Pal Malik has a long political career and he was appointed by President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo: File | PTI)
New Delhi: Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday disapproved the remarks of the BJP's Jammu and Kashmir chief criticising N N Vohra, saying the former Governor had performed with distinction and maintained the dignity of the constitutional post.

In a statement, Singh said the Governor's post is constitutional and has its own dignity and it is expected from a Governor that he or she performs impartially without fear and favour. 

"N N Vohra was an outstanding officer. As a Governor, he performed with distinction and maintained the constitutional dignity," he said. The home minister said people of Jammu and Kashmir appreciated the role of Vohra as a Governor for 10 years. 

Singh's statement came after president of BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit Ravinder Raina was heard purportedly saying in a video that the party did not want to continue with Vohra and "our own man" has now been appointed as a new Governor replacing Vohra. Raina has also allegedly said that Vohra used to tom-tom his own achievements. 

The home minister said the new Governor, Satya Pal Malik, has a long political career and he was appointed by President Ram Nath Kovind. 

"I am sure people of Jammu and Kashmir will be benefitted from his (Malik's) long experience," he said. 

Malik was appointed as Governor of Jammu and Kashmir on August 21 replacing Vohra. Malik has been the first career politician to be appointed as the Governor of the restive state after Karan Singh, who held the post from 1965 to 1967. Vohra was a former Union Home and Defence Secretary besides being a principal secretary to the former Prime Minister I K Gujral.

