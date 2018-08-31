In this spoof video, Shivraj Singh Chouhan is Madhya Pradesh’s ‘Baahubali’

In the video, Congress leaders like Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kamal Nath, Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Digvijaya Singh are shown as rivals.

Mumbai: Though Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections are still a few months away, election fever has gripped the state with supporters of the BJP and Congress stepping up election campaign. Amid this campaign war, a quirky fan-made video has gone viral featuring Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as ‘Baahubali’, leaving the internet in splits.

The spoof video, which is over two minutes long, shows morphed versions of Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Congress leaders, including Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kamal Nath, Rahul Gandhi, his mother Sonia and Digvijaya Singh, as his rivals.

The footage includes some of the iconic scenes from SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus ‘Baahubali’ and Shivraj Singh Chouhan is seen performing those stunts and mouthing dialogues from the film. Chouhan is also seen carrying a Shiva Linga on his shoulder the way Prabhas did in the movie.

Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi also appears in a ‘cameo’ role in the hilarious video.

In the climax, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Shivraj Singh Chouhan are shown charging towards each other in a battlefield, and later a victorious Chouhan rubs sand on his chest.

