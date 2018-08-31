The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Aug 31, 2018 | Last Update : 03:21 PM IST

India, All India

In this spoof video, Shivraj Singh Chouhan is Madhya Pradesh’s ‘Baahubali’

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 31, 2018, 2:13 pm IST
Updated : Aug 31, 2018, 2:13 pm IST

In the video, Congress leaders like Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kamal Nath, Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Digvijaya Singh are shown as rivals.

The footage includes some of the iconic scenes from SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus ‘Baahubali’ and Shivraj Singh Chouhan is seen performing those stunts and mouthing dialogues. (Youtube Screengrab)
 The footage includes some of the iconic scenes from SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus ‘Baahubali’ and Shivraj Singh Chouhan is seen performing those stunts and mouthing dialogues. (Youtube Screengrab)

Mumbai: Though Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections are still a few months away, election fever has gripped the state with supporters of the BJP and Congress stepping up election campaign. Amid this campaign war, a quirky fan-made video has gone viral featuring Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as ‘Baahubali’, leaving the internet in splits.

The spoof video, which is over two minutes long, shows morphed versions of Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Congress leaders, including Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kamal Nath, Rahul Gandhi, his mother Sonia and Digvijaya Singh, as his rivals.

The footage includes some of the iconic scenes from SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus ‘Baahubali’ and Shivraj Singh Chouhan is seen performing those stunts and mouthing dialogues from the film. Chouhan is also seen carrying a Shiva Linga on his shoulder the way Prabhas did in the movie.

Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi also appears in a ‘cameo’ role in the hilarious video.

In the climax, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Shivraj Singh Chouhan are shown charging towards each other in a battlefield, and later a victorious Chouhan rubs sand on his chest.

Watch the video here:

 

 

Tags: madhya pradesh assembly election, baahubali, shivraj singh chouhan, spoof video
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Abhishek has proved himself as actor; brave to pause, reflect and return: Taapsee

2

Lonely dolphin learns to speak porpoise to talk to local animals

3

Redmi Note 6 Pro: Price and other details leaked

4

After SRK, Salman keen to host Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan reacts

5

Woman burns down house performing exorcism on sofa she believed the devil possessed

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMLife

For the past fifteen years the city of Gotha transforms into an 18th Century city for the annual festival. (Photo: AP)

Hundreds attend Germany's Baroque festival in fancy costumes

The carnival has been held every year since 1966 and one of the largest festival celebrations of its kind in Europe.(Photo: AFP)

Hundreds attend Notting Hill Carnival in London

Countless hungry and restless ghosts are roaming Hong Kong, and the world, to visit their living ancestors, at least according to Chinese convention. (Photo: AP)

Hong Kong celebrates Hungry Ghost Festival

Local fishermen participate in the race. (Photo: PTI)

Tripura’s Melghar holds annual boat racing festival

The festival features a night procession of Kandyan dancers, fire twirlers, traditional musicians, acrobatic fire performers and elephants, gathering thousands of tourists and spectators from around the island. (Photo: AFP)

Thousands attend the Esala Perahera festival in Sri Lanka

From a rare baby snow leopard playing with its mum, to zookeeper feeding giraffes, here a animlas who were in news. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham