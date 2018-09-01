The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Aug 31, 2018 | Last Update : 10:19 PM IST

India, All India

Hospital staff takes selfie with Nandamuri Harikrishna's body, sacked

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 31, 2018, 9:14 pm IST
Updated : Aug 31, 2018, 9:16 pm IST

Photo clicked by employees of Kamineni Hospital in Telangana went viral on social media and drew all-round condemnation.

A ward boy is seen taking a selfie from his mobile phone with the actor-politician's body in the backdrop. A ward girl and two nurses are also looking into the camera. (Screengrab | Twitter)
 A ward boy is seen taking a selfie from his mobile phone with the actor-politician's body in the backdrop. A ward girl and two nurses are also looking into the camera. (Screengrab | Twitter)

Hyderabad: Four employees at the Kamineni Hospital in Hyderabad clicked selfies with the body of actor-turned-politician and son of the founder of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) NTR's, Nandamuri Harikrishna after he died in a road accident on Wednesday.

The picture clicked by the employees of the hospital in Telangana's Nalgonda district went viral over social media on Friday and drew all-round condemnation.

A ward boy is seen taking a selfie from his mobile phone with the actor-politician's body in the backdrop. A ward girl and two nurses are also looking into the camera.

According to reports, the picture was apparently taken minutes after the efforts of the doctors to resuscitate Harikrishna failed.

Reacting to the outrage caused by the selfie, the management of Kamineni hospital assured action against the employees.

Harikrishna, a former Rajya Sabha member and former Andhra Pradesh minister, was on his way to Nellore to attend a wedding when the car he was driving crashed into a road median on Nalgonda Highway.

The 61-year-old actor-turned-politician, Harikrishna was thrown out of the driver’s seat on the road and sustained critical head injuries. He was rushed to Kamineni Hospital.

Harikrishna was son-in-law of TDP president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

He started his film career in Telugu films as a child artist in 1960s.

Harikrishna was cremated with state honours in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Tags: kamineni hospital, selfie, nandamuri harikrishna
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Abhishek has proved himself as actor; brave to pause, reflect and return: Taapsee

2

Lonely dolphin learns to speak porpoise to talk to local animals

3

Redmi Note 6 Pro: Price and other details leaked

4

After SRK, Salman keen to host Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan reacts

5

Woman burns down house performing exorcism on sofa she believed the devil possessed

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMLife

For the past fifteen years the city of Gotha transforms into an 18th Century city for the annual festival. (Photo: AP)

Hundreds attend Germany's Baroque festival in fancy costumes

The carnival has been held every year since 1966 and one of the largest festival celebrations of its kind in Europe.(Photo: AFP)

Hundreds attend Notting Hill Carnival in London

Countless hungry and restless ghosts are roaming Hong Kong, and the world, to visit their living ancestors, at least according to Chinese convention. (Photo: AP)

Hong Kong celebrates Hungry Ghost Festival

Local fishermen participate in the race. (Photo: PTI)

Tripura’s Melghar holds annual boat racing festival

The festival features a night procession of Kandyan dancers, fire twirlers, traditional musicians, acrobatic fire performers and elephants, gathering thousands of tourists and spectators from around the island. (Photo: AFP)

Thousands attend the Esala Perahera festival in Sri Lanka

From a rare baby snow leopard playing with its mum, to zookeeper feeding giraffes, here a animlas who were in news. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham