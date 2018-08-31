Bullet train to have automatic rail track fracture detection system

The bullet trains will be laced with advanced fire detection system and anti-derailment measures.

Ahmedabad: In a first for India, authorities have decided to install automatic rail track fracture detection system across the 508 km bullet train project connecting Mumbai and Ahmedabad to prevent accidents.

The bullet trains will be laced with advanced fire detection system and anti-derailment measures while protecting the structures from earthquake-related incidents.

This system will be a key aspect of the safety net, said officials of the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited, the executing agency of the bullet train project.

The existing rail network is yet to adopt this technology. But given the nature of the high-speed operation, where trains would touch a peak speed of 320 kmph, use of such technology becomes critical, they said.

"This system will use electrical control circuit through rail tracks...failure in control circuits will help in identifying rail fracture on the tracks," said a report prepared by the corporation highlighting the technologies being used for the Rs 1.08 lakh crore bullet train project.

This technology will save hundreds of man-hours required for regular inspection of rail tracks focused on rail crack detection, the report added.

The officials said that the cost per kilometer in implementing the technology is being worked out though a decision had already been taken to adopt this technology.

The high-speed corridor is proposed to be commissioned by August 2022, carrying 17,900 passengers in one direction in a single day.

A feasibility study has projected that by 2033, the number of passenger travelling per day will increase to 31,700.

During peak hours, three trains are expected to ply on the 508 km stretch and two in off-peak hours.

Each coach of a rake will be separated through fire rated sliding doors to prevent the spread of fire and each coach will be provided with a sufficient number of fire extinguishers, the report said.

The corridor will have two maintenance depots - at Thane and in Sabarmati (Ahmedabad).

The Thane depot will carry out daily, monthly and special maintenance while the Sabarmati depot and workshop will cater to bogie maintenance and general maintenance.