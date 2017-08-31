The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Aug 31, 2017 | Last Update : 10:17 AM IST

India, All India

TN: Teen falls prey to Blue Whale, says game a disaster in suicide note

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 31, 2017, 9:16 am IST
Updated : Aug 31, 2017, 9:16 am IST

The student’s father Jayamani who returned home after work around 4.30 pm, found his son hanging using a saree, police said.

Since ‘blue whale’ was painted on his hand, police suspect that Vickstown alias Vicky a second year B.Com student in Mannar Thirumalai Naicker College, may have played the game, took the last dare and killed himself. (Photo: DC)
 Since ‘blue whale’ was painted on his hand, police suspect that Vickstown alias Vicky a second year B.Com student in Mannar Thirumalai Naicker College, may have played the game, took the last dare and killed himself. (Photo: DC)

Madurai: In a suspected Blue Whale video game induced suicide, a 19-year-old college student hanged himself to death when he was alone at home at Mottamalai area near here on Wednesday evening.

Since ‘blue whale’ was painted on his hand, police suspect that Vickstown alias Vicky a second year B.Com student in Mannar Thirumalai Naicker College, may have played the game, took the last dare and killed himself. “He had drawn a whale picture and wrote Blue Whale below it on his hand using a refill pen,” said the police source.

The student’s father Jayamani who returned home after work around 4.30 pm, found his son hanging using a saree, police said. The youth’s body has been sent for post-mortem. He also left a brief letter stating Blue Whale is not a game but a disaster.

Tags: blue whale video game, teen commits suicide, blue whale victim, boy hangs self
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Madurai

MOST POPULAR

1

India, Canada to jointly issue postal stamps with Diwali as theme

2

Here's why putting glitter on your tongue is a bad idea

3

Gaza man forced into hiding due to 'tree man disease' finally gets treatment

4

Alzheimer's may be blocked at earliest stages, say scientists

5

Conspiracy theorist claims Earth will end next month

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham