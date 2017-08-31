TN: Teen falls prey to Blue Whale, says game a disaster in suicide note

The student’s father Jayamani who returned home after work around 4.30 pm, found his son hanging using a saree, police said.

Madurai: In a suspected Blue Whale video game induced suicide, a 19-year-old college student hanged himself to death when he was alone at home at Mottamalai area near here on Wednesday evening.

Since ‘blue whale’ was painted on his hand, police suspect that Vickstown alias Vicky a second year B.Com student in Mannar Thirumalai Naicker College, may have played the game, took the last dare and killed himself. “He had drawn a whale picture and wrote Blue Whale below it on his hand using a refill pen,” said the police source.

The student’s father Jayamani who returned home after work around 4.30 pm, found his son hanging using a saree, police said. The youth’s body has been sent for post-mortem. He also left a brief letter stating Blue Whale is not a game but a disaster.