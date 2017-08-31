The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Aug 31, 2017 | Last Update : 05:38 AM IST

India, All India

Odisha: Teacher forces students to clean sewage

THE ASIAN AGE. | AKSHAYA KUMAR SAHOO
Published : Aug 31, 2017, 1:39 am IST
Updated : Aug 31, 2017, 4:57 am IST

Video of kids from slum working at teacher’s house goes viral.

Students cleaning the sewer and doing gardening work at their teacher’s house in Odisha’s Angul district. (Photo: Asian Age)
 Students cleaning the sewer and doing gardening work at their teacher’s house in Odisha’s Angul district. (Photo: Asian Age)

Angul (Odisha): Barely a month after a teacher was caught on camera instructing students to wash her scooty in Odisha’s Angul district, another shocking incident was reported here in which a teacher allegedly forced students to clean sewage and engaged them in other activities at her house.

The teacher was identified as Sumanti Behera of Karnapur Upper Primary School near here.

Reports said the teacher called three students, including a girl, residing in a slum near the school, at around 10 am on Sunday to her house and engaged them in cleaning sewage and gardening work.

She monitored their work, standing near them. The children returned to their houses after completing their work.

After the video of the students cleaning sewage went viral on social media platforms and the local people to came to know about the incident, they demanded strong action against the teacher.

While hundreds of schoolteachers are sitting on dharna at Lower PMG Square to press the government to meet their demands, such reports ruin the image of the teachers, putting them in a difficult position.

In July, a video showing a schoolteacher forcing students to clean her scooty instead of taking class went viral on social media and television news channels.

The video showed that Sanjukta Majhi of Amantpur Project Upper Primary School under Baanarpaal Block in Angul district telling her students, with a cane in her hand, to clean her scooty.

Following the media reports, the teacher was suspended from her post.

Tags: social media
Location: India, Odisha

MOST POPULAR

1

India, Canada to jointly issue postal stamps with Diwali as theme

2

Here's why putting glitter on your tongue is a bad idea

3

Gaza man forced into hiding due to 'tree man disease' finally gets treatment

4

Alzheimer's may be blocked at earliest stages, say scientists

5

Conspiracy theorist claims Earth will end next month

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham