Odisha: Teacher forces students to clean sewage

Video of kids from slum working at teacher’s house goes viral.

Students cleaning the sewer and doing gardening work at their teacher’s house in Odisha’s Angul district. (Photo: Asian Age)

Angul (Odisha): Barely a month after a teacher was caught on camera instructing students to wash her scooty in Odisha’s Angul district, another shocking incident was reported here in which a teacher allegedly forced students to clean sewage and engaged them in other activities at her house.

The teacher was identified as Sumanti Behera of Karnapur Upper Primary School near here.

Reports said the teacher called three students, including a girl, residing in a slum near the school, at around 10 am on Sunday to her house and engaged them in cleaning sewage and gardening work.

She monitored their work, standing near them. The children returned to their houses after completing their work.

After the video of the students cleaning sewage went viral on social media platforms and the local people to came to know about the incident, they demanded strong action against the teacher.

While hundreds of schoolteachers are sitting on dharna at Lower PMG Square to press the government to meet their demands, such reports ruin the image of the teachers, putting them in a difficult position.

In July, a video showing a schoolteacher forcing students to clean her scooty instead of taking class went viral on social media and television news channels.

The video showed that Sanjukta Majhi of Amantpur Project Upper Primary School under Baanarpaal Block in Angul district telling her students, with a cane in her hand, to clean her scooty.

Following the media reports, the teacher was suspended from her post.