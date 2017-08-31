The Asian Age | News

Himachal Pradesh IG may face lie test in Kothkai rape case

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 31, 2017, 2:06 am IST
Updated : Aug 31, 2017, 6:54 am IST

New Delhi: The CBI on Wednesday brought eight Himachal Pradesh police officials, including Inspector General of Police (IGP-Southern Range) Zahoor H Zaidi, to its headquarters in the national capital for questioning in the custodial death of an accused in the sensational gangrape and murder case of a schoolgirl in Shimla in July. The agency, sources said, may conduct lie-detection test on the arrested police personnel as they are allegedly hiding facts related to the case.

Sources said the eight police officials will be questioned by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the CBI which is probing the matter. Inspector General of Himachal Pradesh Police Zahur Haidar Zaidi and seven other policemen were arrested by the CBI on Tuesday in connection with the custodial death of Suraj Singh, a 29-year-old labourer from Nepal. Singh, who was a suspect in the rape-and-murder of a minor school girl in Kotkhai area of Shimla in early July, was among six people arrested by the local police. He was allegedly killed by a co-accused at the Kotkhai police station in July.

The CBI, which was later handed over the probe into the case by the Himachal Pradesh high court, has already questioned several people before arresting Zaidi, a 1994-batch IPS officer. The arrested accused were produced in the competent court in Shimla on Tuesday which sent them to the CBI custody till September 4. The Class X student had gone missing on July 4 and her naked body was recovered from Haliala forests in Kotkhai on July 6.

“The CBI has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by a superintendent of police and an additional SP and a seputy SP, and taken over the investigation of both the cases,” the CBI had said earlier.

