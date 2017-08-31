The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Aug 31, 2017 | Last Update : 07:41 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  VIrat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have not given any chance for Sri Lanka to create a breakthrough. (Photo: AP) LIVE| Sri Lanka vs India, 4th ODI: Munwaeera departs as hosts continue to tumble
 
India, All India

Gorakhpur: Ex-principal of BRD medical college, wife sent to 14 days of custody

PTI
Published : Aug 31, 2017, 6:47 pm IST
Updated : Aug 31, 2017, 6:47 pm IST

Rajiv Mishra was suspended as principal of the medical college on August 12 after the children deaths were reported.

There were allegations that the deaths happened due to disruption in the oxygen supply as the vendor had not been paid for several months. (Photo: PTI)
 There were allegations that the deaths happened due to disruption in the oxygen supply as the vendor had not been paid for several months. (Photo: PTI)

Gorakhpur (UP): Former principal of BRD Medical College Rajiv Mishra and his wife Purnima Shukla were on Thursday sent to judicial custody for 14 days by a local court in connection with the deaths of scores of children in the state-run medical college hospital.

The doctor couple, arrested on Tuesday by Uttar Pradesh's Special Task Force (STF), was produced before the court of additional sessions judge Shivanand Singh, who sent them to the Gorakhpur district jail on a 14-day judicial remand.

They were named in an FIR lodged by the UP government. The two were brought to the court in Gorakhpur amid tight security.

Mishra was suspended as principal of the medical college on August 12 after the deaths were reported. He resigned on the same day. There were allegations that the deaths happened due to disruption in the oxygen supply as the vendor had not been paid for several months.

While the Uttar Pradesh government vehemently denied that shortage of oxygen led to the deaths, a high-powered probe committee headed by Chief Secretary Rajive Kumar indicted Mishra and others of laxity and other charges.

Tags: gorakhpur hospital tragedy, children deaths, brd medical college, judicial custody
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Gorakhpur

MOST POPULAR

1

On Princess Diana's 20th death anniversary, a look back on her last day

2

Largest asteroid in a century to whiz by Earth on Sept 1

3

I used to cry all night, faced mental, emotional trauma: Kangana on controversy with Hrithik

4

PSLV-C39 carrying IRNSS-1H navigation satellite to launch today

5

Improve eyesight naturally with these simple tips

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham